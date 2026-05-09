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National Panchayat Awards 2025: Kerala Panchayats Shine; Harippad Block Panchayat Bags Top Honour

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has secured multiple honours in the National Panchayat Awards 2025 announced on Saturday by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, with Panchayats from the state winning awards in categories related to infrastructure development, child welfare, healthcare and local governance.

The awards, announced under the National Panchayat Awards (NPA) 2025 framework, recognise outstanding Panchayats across India for achievements linked to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among Kerala's biggest achievements this year was Harippad Block Panchayat in Alappuzha district winning the first prize in the Best Block Panchayat category under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar. The Panchayat will receive a cash incentive of Rs 2 crore.

Melukavu Gram Panchayat in Kottayam district secured first prize in the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayat category under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar and won Rs 1 crore. Niranam Gram Panchayat in Pathanamthitta district won third prize in the Healthy Panchayat category and will receive Rs 25 lakh.