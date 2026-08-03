National Organ Donation Day: Rajasthan Makes Advancement In Pledging Organs
But the state has a long way to go, as the number of actual organs harvested is still far below what is needed.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan has made concrete advancement in the field of organ donation, and today, stands second only to Maharashtra in terms of the people pledging their organs. But there is still a long way to go, as the number of actual organs harvested is still far below what is needed.
Observers say that awareness about organ donation has been steadily increasing in the state as campaigns launched by the state government are showing a positive impact. In the recent Organ Donation Pledge Campaign, over 1.08 lakh citizens of the state pledged their organs. Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Churu, Ajmer, Sikar and Hanumangarh emerged as the leaders in the campaign that continued till August 3.
The increase in the number of people taking the pledge to donate their organs shows that a positive attitude is developing in society where the younger generation and women are also actively participating in this campaign. Yet experts believe that merely taking pledges will not solve the problem as the real challenge is to increase the number of actual organs donated.
Every day, hundreds of patients are coming forward who are in dire need of organs like kidney, liver, heart, lungs or cornea. For many of them, organ transplantation is the only option to save lives. The number of patients on the waiting list is continuously increasing and the number of available organs is far less than needed.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data states that a total of 30,794 deaths took place in Rajasthan in road and other accidents in 2024 accounting for 6.6 per cent of the country's total accident deaths. The state's accident mortality rate was 37.5 per lakh population, significantly higher than the national average of 33.3. Jaipur city alone recorded a large number of road accident deaths.
Health Department officials believe that if the families of 10 per cent of these brain dead patients consent to donate organs, hundreds of people could be given a new lease of life. They say that organ donation from a single brain dead person can save the lives of many patients.
The pace of cadaver donation in Rajasthan remains far slower than what is required. Information gathered from the state's organ transplant portal states that 156 solid organs have been successfully transplanted from 71 deceased donors in the state so far. These include 106 kidneys, 36 livers, 12 hearts, one lung and one pancreas. No intestine transplants have taken place so far.
While these figures are commendable, they are far below the need. Currently, 954 patients in the state are on the waiting list for kidney transplant, 440 for liver transplant and 133 for heart transplant. Many patients have been on dialysis for years or are suffering from serious liver or heart diseases. Some families are even forced to seek treatment in other states like Gujarat in the hope of better facilities and shorter waiting time.
Sources disclosed that while the number of organ donations of the deceased has gradually increased over the past few years, it still lags significantly behind the national level and many southern states. States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra have relatively higher numbers of brain-dead donors. In Rajasthan, most cadaver donations have been recorded at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur and a few other major centres. Other government medical colleges have yet to develop full capacity for organ harvesting and transplantation.
It is felt that there is a need to increase awareness about organ donation, provide accurate and sensitive information to the families of brain-dead patients and strengthen the organ donation process in hospitals.
Sources said, “Sometimes, families withhold consent due to misconceptions, religious or social beliefs. Some people believe that organ donation will diminish the dignity of the body or create problems during the funeral. It is vital to dispel these misconceptions.”
National Organ Donation Day is an occasion to focus on this important life saving mission. This day is observed across the country on August 3 every year and is dedicated to raising awareness about organ donation and transplantation in India. This date was chosen to commemorate the historic achievement of the first successful deceased donor’s heart transplant surgery in the country in 1994. It commemorates the great sacrifices made by organ donors and their families while sending across a message to the society that even after a person's death, his or her organs can give new life to many lives.
Also Read:
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