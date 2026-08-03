ETV Bharat / bharat

National Organ Donation Day: Rajasthan Makes Advancement In Pledging Organs

Jaipur: Rajasthan has made concrete advancement in the field of organ donation, and today, stands second only to Maharashtra in terms of the people pledging their organs. But there is still a long way to go, as the number of actual organs harvested is still far below what is needed.

Observers say that awareness about organ donation has been steadily increasing in the state as campaigns launched by the state government are showing a positive impact. In the recent Organ Donation Pledge Campaign, over 1.08 lakh citizens of the state pledged their organs. Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Churu, Ajmer, Sikar and Hanumangarh emerged as the leaders in the campaign that continued till August 3.

The increase in the number of people taking the pledge to donate their organs shows that a positive attitude is developing in society where the younger generation and women are also actively participating in this campaign. Yet experts believe that merely taking pledges will not solve the problem as the real challenge is to increase the number of actual organs donated.

Every day, hundreds of patients are coming forward who are in dire need of organs like kidney, liver, heart, lungs or cornea. For many of them, organ transplantation is the only option to save lives. The number of patients on the waiting list is continuously increasing and the number of available organs is far less than needed.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data states that a total of 30,794 deaths took place in Rajasthan in road and other accidents in 2024 accounting for 6.6 per cent of the country's total accident deaths. The state's accident mortality rate was 37.5 per lakh population, significantly higher than the national average of 33.3. Jaipur city alone recorded a large number of road accident deaths.

Health Department officials believe that if the families of 10 per cent of these brain dead patients consent to donate organs, hundreds of people could be given a new lease of life. They say that organ donation from a single brain dead person can save the lives of many patients.