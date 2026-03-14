NMC Imposes Penalty Of Rs One Crore Each On Seven Medical Colleges
The medical colleges were found non-compliant with the commission's directions regarding the disclosure and payment of stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate residents.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) imposed a penalty of Rs one crore each on seven medical colleges across India for failing to comply with the commission's directions regarding the disclosure and payment of stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate residents.
The penalized colleges include Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre at Devanhalli in Karnataka, Dumka Medical College at Dighi in Jharkhand, Government medical College at Barmer in Rajasthan, Government Medical College at Ongole (Previously known as Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science) in Andhra Pradesh, RKDF Medical College Hospital & Research Centre at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Prasad Institute of Medical Science at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Pt. BD Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science at Rohtak in Haryana.
Issuing a notice, NMC Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer said on Friday that a monetary penalty of Rs one crore each on seven medical colleges has been imposed due to violations of relevant provisions of NMC regulations and the Hon’ble Court orders in the cases of State of Uttar Pradesh & Ors. vs. Miss Bhavna Tiwari & Ors, and the Abhishek Yadav & Ors vs. Army College of Medical Sciences & Ors.
Last year, the National Medical Commission issued a Public Notice directing all medical colleges and institutions across the country to disclose the stipend paid to MBBS interns and postgraduate medical residents on their official websites, as mandated under the applicable Regulations, to ensure transparency and uniformity in stipend payment.
“Despite directions and the adequate time provided for compliance, it has been observed that some medical institutions have failed to comply with the above-mentioned directions,” the NMC said.
After duly examining the received data, the NMC concluded that seven medical colleges had not furnished the required information regarding stipend payment to medical interns, despite repeated reminders.
“Such failure constitutes a violation of the directions issued by the NMC and amounts to non-compliance with the regulatory obligations prescribed under the National Medical Commission Act, 2119, and the relevant Regulations framed thereunder. The non-compliance with the above-mentioned requirements attracts regulatory actions under Clause 30 and 31 of the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations,2023; Clause 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023 and Clause 8 of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023,” the NMC said.
The Commission views the non-compliance as a serious and material breach, particularly in light of the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, mandating the payment of stipends to medical interns and residents.
“The continuing non-compliance with the mandate regarding payment of stipend and disclosure of the same on the institution’s websites shall attract further regulatory and penal actions, including but not limited to restrictions on admissions, suspension of permissions, or other disciplinary measures as deemed appropriate by the Commission,” the NMC said.
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