ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Imposes Penalty Of Rs One Crore Each On Seven Medical Colleges

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) imposed a penalty of Rs one crore each on seven medical colleges across India for failing to comply with the commission's directions regarding the disclosure and payment of stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate residents.

The penalized colleges include Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre at Devanhalli in Karnataka, Dumka Medical College at Dighi in Jharkhand, Government medical College at Barmer in Rajasthan, Government Medical College at Ongole (Previously known as Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science) in Andhra Pradesh, RKDF Medical College Hospital & Research Centre at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Prasad Institute of Medical Science at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Pt. BD Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science at Rohtak in Haryana.

Issuing a notice, NMC Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer said on Friday that a monetary penalty of Rs one crore each on seven medical colleges has been imposed due to violations of relevant provisions of NMC regulations and the Hon’ble Court orders in the cases of State of Uttar Pradesh & Ors. vs. Miss Bhavna Tiwari & Ors, and the Abhishek Yadav & Ors vs. Army College of Medical Sciences & Ors.

Last year, the National Medical Commission issued a Public Notice directing all medical colleges and institutions across the country to disclose the stipend paid to MBBS interns and postgraduate medical residents on their official websites, as mandated under the applicable Regulations, to ensure transparency and uniformity in stipend payment.

“Despite directions and the adequate time provided for compliance, it has been observed that some medical institutions have failed to comply with the above-mentioned directions,” the NMC said.