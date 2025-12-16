ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: ED To File Fresh Charge Sheet Against Gandhis, Takes Cognisance Of Delhi Police FIR

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a fresh charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi apart from others as it has taken cognisance of the latest Delhi Police FIR filed in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a trial court here refused to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the federal probe agency in April against the mother-son duo apart from some others.

The court said the rejection was made on the grounds that the ED charge sheet was based on a private complaint and a subsequent cognisance taken by a Metropolitan Magistrate and not on an FIR as stipulated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED may file an appeal against the order of Special Judge Vishal Gogne after taking opinion from the Solicitor General (SG) or an Additional Solicitor General (ASG), the officials told PTI.

Reacting to the court order, the Congress claimed victory alleging that the "illegality" of the Narendra Modi government and its "politically motivated prosecution stood fully exposed".

Officials said the court has not quashed the ED ECIR (enforcement case information report), the police equivalent of FIR in PMLA, that was filed on May 30, 2021 and on which the entire case is based.

It was on this ECIR that the ED filed the charge sheet alleging the Gandhi family "abused" their position for personal gains and Young Indian (YI), a private company "beneficially owned" by the mother-son duo, "acquired" Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) properties worth Rs 2,000 crore for a mere Rs 50 lakh, significantly undervaluing its worth.

AJL is the publisher of the National Herald news platform (newspaper and web portal) and it is owned by Young Indian Private Limited. The ED ECIR (FIR) of 2021 in the National Herald case stands. The court has only said that the cognisance of the charge sheet is impermissible. The agency has merged the EOW FIR of October 3 to its existing ECIR to ensure that its case and investigation remain on a strong legal ground, the officials said.