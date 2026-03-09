ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Delhi HC To Hear On April 20 ED Plea Against Gandhis

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on April 20 a plea by the ED challenging the trial court's order that refused to take cognisance of its chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald-linked money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the court would not be able to hear the matter today. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, requested the court to give a short date in the matter. The court subsequently adjourned the matter for hearing on April 20.

On December 22, the high court had issued notice to the Gandhis and others on the main petition as well as on the ED's application seeking a stay on the December 16, 2025, trial court order, which held that cognisance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR.

Besides Gandhis, the high court had also issued notices to Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Sunil Bhandari on the ED's plea.

The ED has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It has been alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The ED further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

On February 19, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the ED and argued that the case concerned a "neat question of law" and the reasons given by the trial court to refuse taking cognisance were "patently perverse".