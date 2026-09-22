ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Delhi HC To Hear ED's Plea Against Trial Court Order On Oct 12

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear on October 12 a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of its charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald-linked money laundering case.

Justice Sachin Datta listed the matter for next month after the counsel for the Gandhis sought a date. The ED's lawyer urged that there was an urgency in the case and that adjournments were repeatedly sought by the Congress leaders.

During the brief hearing, advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Gandhis, said on the last date the judge was not holding the court at that moment and October 9 was given as the next date by the court master. However, later in the day, they got an information that it is now fixed for September 22 and there was no communication to us on the issue of urgency.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was also representing the Gandhis, said today's date was taken behind their back. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said "I am urging the court to grant an early date as there is an urgency in the matter and repeatedly we have been requesting your lordship (the court) to hear it. If it is not urgent, have it in 2030. It is not fair to us. I am respectfully saying that if Mr. (Kapil) Sibal wants a date, have it in the first week of October."

He said it was a matter where cognisance under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not taken by the trial court and as a consequence, the respondents (Gandhis and others) are asking before the PMLA tribunal for lifting the attachment of assets.

"If the matter is not heard on the next date also, I would urge the court for some interim order," the law officer said and added that on the next date of hearing, he be permitted to start his submissions. The ED's counsel contended, "every single time they request for adjournment which is a problem."

The court, which listed the matter for hearing on October 12, was also informed by senior advocate R S Cheema that the Gandhis have filed their replies to ED's petition.

On December 22, 2025, the high court had issued notice to the Gandhis and others on the main petition as well as on the ED's application seeking a stay on the December 16 trial court order, which held that cognisance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR.

Besides the Gandhis, the high court also issued notices to Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Sunil Bhandari on the ED's plea. The ED has accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Dubey, Pitroda and the private company Young Indian of conspiracy and money laundering.