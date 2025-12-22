ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Delhi HC Seeks Reply Of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi On ED Plea To Stay Trial Court Order

A vehicle displays caricatures of Congress leaders during a BJP Yuva Morcha protest against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in an alleged money laundering case related to National Herald in New Delhi on Friday, April 18, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others to respond to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of its chargesheet against them in the National Herald case.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on March 12, 2026. Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the Gandhis and others on the main petition as well as on the ED's application seeking a stay on the December 16 trial court order, which held that cognisance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR.

While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the ED in the case, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and R S Cheema represented the Gandhis.

Senior Advocate RS Cheema argued during the hearing in the trial court that the Congress party did not try to sell Associated Journals Limited (AJL) but wanted to save the institution because it was part of the freedom movement.

Cheema questioned why the probe agency was not showing AJL's Memorandum of Association. She further said that AJL's Memorandum of Association stipulated that all its policies would be those of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the ED, saying, "it had created a surprising and unprecedented case." Singhvi stated that Young Indian carried out the entire transaction to make Associated Journals Limited debt-free. He argued that every company takes steps according to the law to become debt-free.

In its order, the trial court said an investigation and the consequent prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) about the offence of money laundering is "not maintainable" in the absence of an FIR for the offence mentioned in the schedule to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It said the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR.