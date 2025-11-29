ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Delhi Court To Decide On ED Chargesheet Against Sonia And Rahul Gandhi On December 16

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court reserved its decision and will now announce it in mid-December. ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, on November 29, deferred its decision on taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED's) chargesheet, filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald-linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has now scheduled the order for December 16. The court had reserved its decision on November 7.

On September 6, the ED submitted a copy of the complaint Subramanian Swamy had filed with the agency on July 4, 2014, along with a copy of a June 30, 2021, document.

During the hearing, the ED argued that donors to Congress were defrauded. The agency claimed that some individuals who donated to the party were later given election tickets.

ED counsel Raju opposed the Gandhi family’s argument that they had no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL). He said AJL was originally the publisher of the National Herald newspaper. Senior advocate R S Cheema, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, countered that the Congress had never attempted to sell AJL, but rather sought to save it because it was part of the freedom movement.

Cheema questioned why the ED was not presenting AJL’s Memorandum of Association. He pointed out that AJL was founded in 1937 by Jawaharlal Nehru, J B Kripalani, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, and other Congress leaders. He added that the Memorandum of Association clearly stated that AJL’s policies would align with those of the Congress.