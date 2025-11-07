ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Taking Note Of ED's Chargesheet For Nov 29

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved for November 29 its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said, "Further submissions and clarifications have been advanced by the additional solicitor general on behalf of the ED in light of the inspection of the case filed by the court. List for orders on November 29."

The court inquired about a copy of the complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy with the ED on July 4, 2014, and a document dated June 30, 2021. Subsequently, ASG SV Raju, representing the ED, stated that he would submit both documents to the court.