National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED Charges Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a major update, the Rouse Avenue Court here on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet, filed against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and others, in the alleged National Herald-linked money laundering case, dealing a setback to the central agency.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court held that the complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was "not maintainable". However, the court clarified that ED is at liberty to continue its investigation in accordance with the law.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the federal anti-money laundering agency had arrayed Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited and as proposed accused in the case.

Earlier on September 6, the ED had submitted a copy of the complaint Subramanian Swamy had filed with the agency on July 4, 2014, along with a copy of a June 30, 2021, document. During the hearing, the ED argued that donors to Congress were defrauded. The agency further claimed that some individuals who donated to the party were later given election tickets.

ED counsel Raju opposed the Gandhi family's argument that they had no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL). He said AJL was originally the publisher of the National Herald newspaper.