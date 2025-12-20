ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer | National Green Hydrogen Mission: Can India Still Meet Its Clean Fuel Ambitions Despite Delays?

Launched in January 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is designed as an umbrella programme to create a complete green hydrogen ecosystem in India. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s push to emerge as a global green hydrogen powerhouse is entering a crucial phase. Although the initial vision for the production of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen every year in 2030 has itself been reset, government officials are quick to assert that the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) remains right on course, although with a more realistic timeline.

Recently, top officials in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have accepted that the present target that India is considering is 3 MMT of green hydrogen by 2030, and it is likely that the target of 5 MMT will be achieved by 2032. While this is a marginal changeover, it is said that the correction is in line with realities rather than being indicative of a loss of momentum.

Launched in January 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is designed as an umbrella programme to create a complete green hydrogen ecosystem, spanning production, storage, transport, usage and exports, and position India as a global hub for clean hydrogen.

Why Green Hydrogen Matters For India

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable electricity, typically solar or wind, through electrolysis of water, without using fossil fuels. Under Indian standards, hydrogen qualifies as 'green' only if lifecycle emissions remain below 2 kg of CO₂ equivalent per kg of hydrogen produced.

The fuel is seen as critical for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as fertilisers, refining, steel, shipping and heavy transport, sectors where direct electrification is difficult. Each kilogram of conventional hydrogen consumed releases approximately 10 kilograms of CO₂. This trend makes the shift inevitable in the long run.

Green hydrogen not only addresses India's Paris Agreement commitment to Net Zero by 2070 but also supports its vision to become a developed nation by 2047. For India, green hydrogen is much more than combating climate change.

Why The Target Slipped From 5 MMT To 3 MMT By 2030

Startups working on the ground say the revised timeline reflects structural challenges rather than policy failure.

Bhavik Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Yuji Labs, told ETV Bharat that the slowdown stems from multiple factors. “There is insufficient domestic demand for green hydrogen today due to the cost difference between conventional and green hydrogen. Supply chain disruptions and global policy uncertainty have also contributed,” he said.

Another startup founder, Chaitanya Gulati, CEO of NASADYA Labs, said the issue is not unique to India. “The green hydrogen value chain is still being assembled globally. Electrolysers, renewable power, storage, transport, offtake contracts and financing all need to mature together. There is no fully developed global green hydrogen market that India can simply plug into,” he explained.

Despite the delay, Gulati said the original ambition played a vital role. “It sent a strong signal to industry and aligned stakeholders to move faster,” he said.

The Cost Challenge: Why OPEX Matters More Than CAPEX

While falling electrolyser prices have helped reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX), industry experts say operational expenditure (OPEX) remains the decisive factor in making green hydrogen viable.

“OPEX, along with replacement expenditure (REPEX), is the make-or-break lever for the National Green Hydrogen Mission,” Bhavik Modi said. “Green hydrogen is fundamentally an electricity-to-hydrogen business. If power is expensive or electrolyser efficiency degrades, the levelised cost of hydrogen (LCOH) escalates rapidly.”

He explained that while electricity tariffs and water costs are predictable, the bigger challenge lies in hidden operational losses, including intermittent renewable operation, load cycling stress, thermal inefficiencies and parasitic losses, which accelerate electrolyser degradation.

“A typical plant assumes a 20–25 year lifecycle with two to three stack replacements. When invisible losses creep in, these assumptions break down, and LCOH calculations go off track,” Modi said, adding that CAPEX reductions alone will not close the gap with grey hydrogen.

Can Digital Platforms Reduce Costs At Scale?

Yuji Labs has developed Yunify™, an industrial intelligence platform designed to reduce downtime, improve utilisation and slow electrolyser degradation.

“Yunify™ is not a substitute for low-cost power,” Modi said. “It’s like driving a high-performance car without a dashboard. You may have fuel, but without visibility into efficiency, faults and degradation, you waste energy and shorten equipment life.”

He pointed out that in a 20 MW electrolyser plant, lifetime project costs can reach USD 200 million, of which only USD 50 million is upfront CAPEX. “The remaining USD 150 million comes from OPEX and REPEX. Hidden losses can inflate lifecycle costs by up to 12 per cent, more than USD 20 million, without any visible alarm,” he said.

At the gigawatt scale, such inefficiencies compound further. “Platforms like Yunify™ improve effective LCOH by extending stack life and reducing unplanned outages over decades,” Modi said.

Storage And Transport: The Missing Link

While most attention has focused on electrolyser manufacturing and renewable power, startups say storage and logistics are emerging as major bottlenecks.

“Our focus is on hydrogen storage and transport, which are equally limiting,” NASADYA Labs’ Chaitanya Gulati said. “High-pressure storage systems drive up cost and complexity.”