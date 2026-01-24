National Girl Child Day 2026: Gender (In)equity In Rajasthan, What The Numbers Reveal
Data indicates true progress will only be possible when along with laws, social mindset changes, and every girl receives equal opportunities in education, health, safety.
Jaipur: National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24. This day is observed to raise awareness about girls' rights, education, health, safety, and equal opportunities. It also serves as an opportunity to eliminate gender discrimination in society and honor the contributions of girls in nation-building.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated the celebration of National Girl Child Day in 2008. National Girl Child Day reminds us that girls are not merely beneficiaries, but powerful contributors to society and the nation. On this special day, it is important to understand the status of gender equity in Rajasthan. What do the statistics indicate? And in which areas is improvement still needed?
Current Status of Gender Equity in Rajasthan
Rajasthan has traditionally been a state facing socio-economic challenges, where gender inequality has long been a serious issue. Several indicators are used to measure gender equity, including education, health, nutrition, employment, safety, and women's participation in decision-making.
The state has a lower literacy rate for women compared to men, limited participation in the workforce, and a relatively weaker role in social decision-making. In recent years, due to government schemes and social campaigns, the situation is gradually improving, but the ground reality is that the goal of gender equity is still far from being achieved.
Child Sex Ratio a Cause for Concern
Social activist Mangla Sharma, who works with girls, says that the child sex ratio in Rajasthan has long been a cause for concern. In the 0-6 age group, the number of girls is lower than boys in many districts, pointing to gender bias, prenatal sex determination, discrimination between sons and daughters, and social pressures.
However, a slight improvement in the child sex ratio has been recorded in some districts in recent years. According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 5 of 2019-21, the sex ratio at birth has reached 929 girls per 1,000 boys, though in many parts of the state, it is still below the national average.
This clearly shows that along with laws, a change in mindset is needed. Mangla says the perception of girls in society has changed, but the statistics are still not encouraging. National Girl Child Day will only be truly meaningful when girls receive rights that transcend patriarchal mindsets.
Need Improvement In Health
Mangla says that in the state, girls still suffer from anemia. The statistics on nutritional deficiencies among girls due to inequality are very worrying. According to NFHS-5, the anemia rate among children (6-59 months) in Rajasthan has reached 71.5 per cent, while among women it is around 54.4 per cent.
Girls are suffering from anemia due to unbalanced diets. The situation is such that many girls in the state are below average in height and weight. For the development of girls, there is a need for the creation of laws, solutions to problems of roads, housing, drinking water, electricity, employment, and toilets in villages, schemes and programmes for girl child empowerment, and the abandonment of conservatism and superstition, along with promoting girl child education. All this can only happen when the patriarchal mindset is eliminated from society.
Girl Child And Education: Dropout Rates And Discrimination
Entrepreneur Sakshi Ahuja says that education is considered the strongest foundation for gender equity. There has been an encouraging rise in enrollment numbers of girls at the primary level in Rajasthan, but as the level of education increases, the dropout rate also increases.
Despite all the efforts and awareness programmes, the female literacy rate is still around 65.8 per cent, according to Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and recent reports. It is quite shocking that despite all the claims about education, many girls are still unable to continue their studies after Class X.
Statistics show that the education level of girls is low in districts like Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Jhalawar. However, it is better in some cities like Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, and Kota. Sakshi explains that while the participation of girls in primary schools has improved, many girls drop out at the secondary and higher secondary levels due to financial constraints, domestic responsibilities, distance, and social reasons.
The challenge is no less significant in higher education. The number of girls is lower than boys at the college and university levels. Access to higher education remains a major challenge for girls in rural and tribal areas.
Sakshi also said the digital divide is very wide in the state. Girls are lagging behind even in the era of digital education. Limited access to mobile phones, the Internet, and online resources, further widens the gender gap.
Violence Against The Girl Child: POCSO And Beyond
Violence and insecurity are among the biggest obstacles to gender equity. Data from the Rajasthan Police and NCRB shows that cases of crimes against girls and women are a cause for concern, that although improved reporting has increased the numbers, security remains a big challenge at the ground level.
The state has seen an increase in POCSO cases in recent years. NCRB and state data show that 1,575 cases were reported in 2020, 1,867 in 2021, 2,037 in 2022, 2,110 in 2023, 2182 in 2024, and thousands more in the early months of 2025, meaning that several innocent girls are becoming victims of sexual violence every day.
Government And Society: The Need For Mindset Change
Fashion designer Jyoti Panwar says the government has implemented several laws and schemes to strengthen gender equity in Rajasthan, but along with laws, a change in social mindset is essential. First, families must eliminate discrimination between sons and daughters. Second, the education of girls must be prioritised. Third, the security and justice system must be strengthened, and fourth, girls should be given the right to make their own decisions.
Jyoti explained that National Girl Child Day not only gives us an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of girls, but also reminds us of the steps that still need to be taken towards gender equality in a state like Rajasthan. True progress will only be possible when every girl receives equal opportunities in education, health, safety, and when there is a change in social attitudes.
