National Girl Child Day 2026: Gender (In)equity In Rajasthan, What The Numbers Reveal

Jaipur: National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24. This day is observed to raise awareness about girls' rights, education, health, safety, and equal opportunities. It also serves as an opportunity to eliminate gender discrimination in society and honor the contributions of girls in nation-building.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated the celebration of National Girl Child Day in 2008. National Girl Child Day reminds us that girls are not merely beneficiaries, but powerful contributors to society and the nation. On this special day, it is important to understand the status of gender equity in Rajasthan. What do the statistics indicate? And in which areas is improvement still needed?

Current Status of Gender Equity in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has traditionally been a state facing socio-economic challenges, where gender inequality has long been a serious issue. Several indicators are used to measure gender equity, including education, health, nutrition, employment, safety, and women's participation in decision-making.

The state has a lower literacy rate for women compared to men, limited participation in the workforce, and a relatively weaker role in social decision-making. In recent years, due to government schemes and social campaigns, the situation is gradually improving, but the ground reality is that the goal of gender equity is still far from being achieved.

Child Sex Ratio a Cause for Concern

Social activist Mangla Sharma, who works with girls, says that the child sex ratio in Rajasthan has long been a cause for concern. In the 0-6 age group, the number of girls is lower than boys in many districts, pointing to gender bias, prenatal sex determination, discrimination between sons and daughters, and social pressures.

However, a slight improvement in the child sex ratio has been recorded in some districts in recent years. According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 5 of 2019-21, the sex ratio at birth has reached 929 girls per 1,000 boys, though in many parts of the state, it is still below the national average.

This clearly shows that along with laws, a change in mindset is needed. Mangla says the perception of girls in society has changed, but the statistics are still not encouraging. National Girl Child Day will only be truly meaningful when girls receive rights that transcend patriarchal mindsets.

Need Improvement In Health

Mangla says that in the state, girls still suffer from anemia. The statistics on nutritional deficiencies among girls due to inequality are very worrying. According to NFHS-5, the anemia rate among children (6-59 months) in Rajasthan has reached 71.5 per cent, while among women it is around 54.4 per cent.

Girls are suffering from anemia due to unbalanced diets. The situation is such that many girls in the state are below average in height and weight. For the development of girls, there is a need for the creation of laws, solutions to problems of roads, housing, drinking water, electricity, employment, and toilets in villages, schemes and programmes for girl child empowerment, and the abandonment of conservatism and superstition, along with promoting girl child education. All this can only happen when the patriarchal mindset is eliminated from society.