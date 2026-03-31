ETV Bharat / bharat

'National Flag Won't Be Safe...': J&K Assembly Speaker's Stern Warning Over Withdrawing Security Of NC's Kashmir Office

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts proceedings during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Jammu ( PTI )

Jammu: "How the National flag will remain safe when its holders are unsafe," claimed Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday over withdrawing security of National Conference's head office in Srinagar.

Rather was speaking after NC MLAs raised the issue of withdrawing security of Nawa-i-Subh by the Lieutenant Governor's administration besides withdrawing escort security of Kashmir based MLAs.

The Speaker said that there was a “historic aspect” linked to the NC office, he said, can't be ignored. "Those who have gone through it can understand it but we don't have to take it casually,” he said.

Pointing to the recent attack on NC President Farooq Abdullah in Jammu, Rather said, “Being NC president he has to visit the party office as well but if the security will not be there it will be a threat to him and everybody”.

"We are the holders of the national flag and if the holders of the flag are not safe, how can the flag be safe?," he added.

The Speaker asked concerned authorities to review the security of the leaders and categorize it as per the merit. "We are not speaking against LG but the system and it has been found that merit is not being followed, which is not good," the Speaker said.

Earlier, NC MLAs Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi and Salman Sagar, and Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat raised the issue and said that withdrawing security of NC office was unfortunate as the party had given lots of sacrifices in the past.

"If anything unfortunate happens like an attack on the office and somebody is killed the LG will be responsible for it," Gurezi said.

Nizamuddin Bhat said that the risk was to “every life and every party runs the risk”. “The security is given from the state exchequer as J&K is a welfare state and there is commitment to protect life."