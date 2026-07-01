National Doctors' Day: This Andhra Village, With 25 Homes, Has Produced 10 Doctors
Located near the Gudem Kothaveedhi mandal headquarters, the small settlement once lacked proper roads, electricity, transport and educational facilities.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Gudem Kothaveedhi: On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Gudem Colony in Andhra Pradesh — once a remote tribal hamlet that struggled for basic amenities and waited for medical help — stands as an inspiring example of how dreams can flourish in the most unlikely places. With just 25 households, the village has produced 10 doctors, proving that determination and education can overcome even the toughest odds.
Located near the Gudem Kothaveedhi mandal headquarters, the small settlement once lacked proper roads, electricity, transport and educational facilities. Most parents worked as daily wage labourers, yet they shared one dream: To educate their children and help them build a better future.
Their sacrifices have borne extraordinary results, with almost every second family in the village producing a doctor. Some are serving in government and private hospitals while others have completed their MBBS and are pursuing postgraduate medical education.
Among them is Dr Donda Srividya, daughter of headmaster Donda Kaleswara Rao, who completed her MBBS and is now pursuing postgraduate studies at Andhra Medical College. Her younger sister, Dr Chandana, completed BDS and is preparing for postgraduate admission. Dr Nadigatla Dasu's daughter is serving as a dentist while Dr Pasupuleti Daivakala has also completed BDS.
The village's medical journey began with Dr Pasupuleti Lakshmana Rao, the first doctor from Gudem Colony. After serving in various parts of north Andhra, he is now an Associate Professor at Andhra Medical College.
Another proud son of the village, Dr Vantala Keshava Rao, became a renowned paediatrician before his untimely demise. Dr Reemala Ramadasu is currently practising in Srikakulam district while Dr Priyadarshini, daughter of former minister Pasupuleti Balaraju, has completed her postgraduate medical education.
"Our parents may not have had wealth, but they gave us the greatest gift: Education. Their sacrifices inspired us to dream big and serve society," says a young doctor from the village.
Despite settling in different workplaces, the doctors remain deeply connected to their roots. They regularly organise free medical camps, conduct health awareness programmes, provide medical assistance to villagers and mentor students aspiring to pursue higher education.
"The medical profession is not just a career; it is a responsibility. We want every child in our village to believe that no dream is beyond reach," says another doctor.
The story of Gudem Colony is a powerful reminder that geography and poverty need not define destiny. These doctors’ journey demonstrates that with perseverance, parental sacrifice, and the transformative power of education, even the smallest village can create a legacy of service and excellence.
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