ETV Bharat / bharat

National Council For Teacher Education The 7th Duty Bearer In Safeguarding Constitutional Promise Of Quality Schooling: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has underscored the pivotal role of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) as the seventh duty bearer in safeguarding the constitutional promise of quality schooling, declaring its responsibilities “perhaps the highest of all”.

Stressing that teacher education is integral to the right to free and compulsory education under Article 21A, the Apex court emphasised that the Council must ensure that teacher education institutions function with integrity, efficiency, and accountability.

Recognising teachers as nation‑builders and institutions as critical enablers, a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Pradhe said that the NCTE’s regulatory powers are central to shaping the minds and character of future generations.

Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench on the eve of Teachers’ Day (September 5), said: “The development of a child, for that matter, the life of a child is integrally connected to the role of an elementary school teacher.”

The Apex court, in a judgment on September 3, upheld a public notice issued by a Member Secretary of the Executive Committee of the NCTE, requiring Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) to file annual Performance Appraisal Reports.

The bench set aside a March 13, 2023 Delhi High Court order, which held the public notice, issued by the NCTE on September 22, 2019, as arbitrary and illegal.

The bench cited Dinesh Biwaji Ashtikar Vs State of Maharashtra & Ors. (2026), where the Apex court declared that the real consequence of identifying the right of elementary education as a fundamental right is the recognition of five duty bearers: (i) the appropriate government, (ii) the local authority, (iii) the neighbouring school, (iv) the parents/guardians, and (v) the elementary school teacher.

The bench said that to fasten these duty bearers with the obligation to ensure quality education, “We must add to the above, sixth and seventh duty bearers.” The bench said the sixth duty bearer is the institutions recognised for imparting courses to educate and train teachers — the Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs), as defined under Section 2(e) of the NCTE Act.

It said this obligates them to carry out programmes of education, research and training of persons to equip them to teach pre-primary, primary, secondary and senior secondary stages in schools. This obligation extends to imparting non-formal education, part-time education, adult education and correspondence education, it added.