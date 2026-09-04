National Council For Teacher Education The 7th Duty Bearer In Safeguarding Constitutional Promise Of Quality Schooling: Supreme Court
Calls teachers, especially in primary schools, as nation‑builders, declaring the responsibilities of teacher training institutions “perhaps the highest of all".
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has underscored the pivotal role of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) as the seventh duty bearer in safeguarding the constitutional promise of quality schooling, declaring its responsibilities “perhaps the highest of all”.
Stressing that teacher education is integral to the right to free and compulsory education under Article 21A, the Apex court emphasised that the Council must ensure that teacher education institutions function with integrity, efficiency, and accountability.
Recognising teachers as nation‑builders and institutions as critical enablers, a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Pradhe said that the NCTE’s regulatory powers are central to shaping the minds and character of future generations.
Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench on the eve of Teachers’ Day (September 5), said: “The development of a child, for that matter, the life of a child is integrally connected to the role of an elementary school teacher.”
The Apex court, in a judgment on September 3, upheld a public notice issued by a Member Secretary of the Executive Committee of the NCTE, requiring Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) to file annual Performance Appraisal Reports.
The bench set aside a March 13, 2023 Delhi High Court order, which held the public notice, issued by the NCTE on September 22, 2019, as arbitrary and illegal.
The bench cited Dinesh Biwaji Ashtikar Vs State of Maharashtra & Ors. (2026), where the Apex court declared that the real consequence of identifying the right of elementary education as a fundamental right is the recognition of five duty bearers: (i) the appropriate government, (ii) the local authority, (iii) the neighbouring school, (iv) the parents/guardians, and (v) the elementary school teacher.
The bench said that to fasten these duty bearers with the obligation to ensure quality education, “We must add to the above, sixth and seventh duty bearers.” The bench said the sixth duty bearer is the institutions recognised for imparting courses to educate and train teachers — the Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs), as defined under Section 2(e) of the NCTE Act.
It said this obligates them to carry out programmes of education, research and training of persons to equip them to teach pre-primary, primary, secondary and senior secondary stages in schools. This obligation extends to imparting non-formal education, part-time education, adult education and correspondence education, it added.
Justice Narasimha said: “The seventh duty bearer must be the National Council for Teacher Education. The Council is entrusted with the duty to achieve planned and coordinated development of the teacher education system throughout the country.”
He said the Council must also ensure that TEIs imparting teacher education function effectively, efficiently and conduct their affairs with integrity. “We have no hesitation in declaring that the duties to be performed by the Council and the bodies constituted along with it, such as the Executive Committee and the Regional Committees, are perhaps the highest of all duty bearers,” said Justice Narasimha.
He stressed that although free and compulsory elementary education to all children aged 6-14 years has attained the status of an enforceable fundamental right, teacher education has not received the attention it deserves.
“In conclusion, we hold that the public notice issued by the Member Secretary of the NCTE Executive Committee is legal and valid, and the Division Bench of the High Court committed an error in setting it aside. The Council as well as the Executive Committee is within their jurisdictions to call TEIs to upload Performance Appraisal reports,” the bench said.
The notice was challenged on the basis that only the Council could have issued and implemented the notice, not the Executive Committee.
The bench said the Council and the EC are amply empowered to call for an annual Performance Appraisal Report from institutions imparting teacher education. It added that it fails to see how a regulatory measure by a statutory body, empowered to achieve planned and coordinated development of the teacher education system in the country, could be restrained from calling upon TEIs to file Performance Appraisal Reports.
The bench said it is necessary for the Council and its bodies to ensure accountability of educational institutions. Justice Narasimha said teacher education has assumed greater importance, after our Constitution formally recognised elementary education for all children aged 6-14 as a Fundamental Right under Article 21A of the Constitution.
He said Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act), recognises the importance of qualified teachers for the effective exercise of the right to education of children and, therefore, provides for an ‘academic authority’ to lay down the minimum qualifications.
“The ‘academic authority’, contemplated under Section 23, is the… Council, established under the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993…,” he said.
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