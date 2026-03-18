ETV Bharat / bharat

National Conference To Move Land Grants Bill, PDP Opposes Move

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party, National Conference, legislator Tanvir Sadiq is set to move a bill in the second session of the upcoming assembly, which seeks to restore land rights to poor people of the Union Territory.

The budget session of the legislature will resume on March 27 after it was in recess for a month due to the holy month of Ramzan. The session had begun in February.

Sadiq, who is National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator from Zadibal constituency of Srinagar district, said that he will move the Land Grant Bill 2025, which is aimed towards restoring the rights of the poor sections of the population on land.

He said that the amendments to the Land Grants Act in 2022 by the administration were inadequate that affected the land rights of the poor. Sadiq said his bill will seek to reverse the changes made in the 2022 amendment to the land laws.

“I have a very important bill, the Land Grant Act 2025. It is a very important bill as it will restore land rights of the poor people, which were taken away in the 2022 amendment. We have to give back the land and their rights to the poor,” he said.

Reacting to the proposed bill by NC MLA, opposition legislator from Peoples Democratic Party, Waheed Parra reminded him about his bill, which was rejected by the assembly.

The government had earlier rejected Parra's bill, which he had moved in the 2025 August session of the assembly in Kashmir. The ruling party had said that Parra's bill was benefiting the elite and land grabbers.