National Conference To Move Land Grants Bill, PDP Opposes Move
Reacting to the proposed bill, opposition legislator from the People's Democratic Party, Waheed Parra, reminded him about his bill, which was rejected by the assembly.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party, National Conference, legislator Tanvir Sadiq is set to move a bill in the second session of the upcoming assembly, which seeks to restore land rights to poor people of the Union Territory.
The budget session of the legislature will resume on March 27 after it was in recess for a month due to the holy month of Ramzan. The session had begun in February.
Sadiq, who is National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator from Zadibal constituency of Srinagar district, said that he will move the Land Grant Bill 2025, which is aimed towards restoring the rights of the poor sections of the population on land.
He said that the amendments to the Land Grants Act in 2022 by the administration were inadequate that affected the land rights of the poor. Sadiq said his bill will seek to reverse the changes made in the 2022 amendment to the land laws.
“I have a very important bill, the Land Grant Act 2025. It is a very important bill as it will restore land rights of the poor people, which were taken away in the 2022 amendment. We have to give back the land and their rights to the poor,” he said.
Reacting to the proposed bill by NC MLA, opposition legislator from Peoples Democratic Party, Waheed Parra reminded him about his bill, which was rejected by the assembly.
The government had earlier rejected Parra's bill, which he had moved in the 2025 August session of the assembly in Kashmir. The ruling party had said that Parra's bill was benefiting the elite and land grabbers.
“The bill aimed at granting ownership rights to people living on state land was rejected in the Assembly by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Now they claim they will bring a bill—we will see. If it truly serves the people, we will support it,” Parra said.
Parra said the real concern is the problems faced by the people, especially the poor who are living on state land—whether in grazing areas, nazool land, or forest land. “These poor must be given ownership rights over the land they have been occupying for years, as they are facing demolitions of their houses in the state land,” he said.
Parra continued, “They say this bill benefits land grabbers, but that is not true. When houses were demolished in Jammu, these same people went there to show sympathy, yet those houses have still not been regularised. In the Assembly, a question was raised by Mir Fayaz (PDP MLA) regarding demolition drives—around 1,500 houses have been demolished this year alone. Even after that, the government has not taken any concrete decision to grant ownership rights to common people so they can live peacefully in their own homes.”
He said that there should be consensus in the assembly that people living in state land, grazing land, nazool land, or forest land—whether in Jammu, Kashmir, Chenab, or Pir Panjal, and regardless of religion, Hindu or Muslim—should be treated fairly.
“Those who have been living in such land for 15, 20, or 25 years, who had no land of their own and built small homes on 10 marla, 20 marla, or 25 marlas—these homes must be regularised. They should be granted ownership rights,” he said.
He further pointed out that people deserve ownership rights over the land in which they have built their homes and lived for years. “But if people who already have homes on state land continue to face demolition, then what is the purpose? Demolition drives must stop, and forced evictions must end,” Parra added.
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