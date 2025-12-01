ETV Bharat / bharat

NC's Chowdry Ramzan Highlights JK Govt's Lack Of Powers In Maiden RS Speech

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Newly elected National Conference (NC) Rajya Sabha member Chowdry Mohammed Ramzan on Monday raised the issue of limited powers of Jammu and Kashmir's elected government, asserting that the authority remains concentrated in the hands of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In his maiden speech in the Upper House, Ramzan, speaking amid interruptions from some members, said the people had given the NC a two-thirds majority, paving the way for a popular government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Voicing strong dissatisfaction, he said, "I would like to say here with great sorrow that all the power is in the hands of the LG (Lieutenant Governor). Orders flow from there."

The elected government holds little executive authority on the affairs of governance in the Union territory, he added. Ramzan was speaking on behalf of his party to felicitate Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on assuming the role of Rajya Sabha chairman.

Acknowledging that he did not know the Chairperson well, he said, "The biggest thing that many Speakers here have said is that you have been a social worker in your life. And no one comes to these big seats unless there is a lot of sacrifice and a history of public service behind it."

However, Ramzan quickly raised the issue of governance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that while free and fair elections were held in the Union territory in 2024, the elected government had no powers.

At this point, the Rajya Sabha Chairman intervened, urging Ramzan to stick to the designated subject of the welcome address and that he would be given a different slot for raising his concerns. Despite the intervention, Ramzan pressed on with his point, emphasising the strategic importance and historical context of Jammu and Kashmir.

"...You know what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir in the last decades. We have to strengthen it," he said, arguing that the massive mandate given for the first time to an elected government is meaningless if it is effectively powerless.