National Conference Leader Foresaw Abrogation Of Article 370, Says Omar Abdullah In J&K Assembly
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah revealed NC leader Mubarak Gul foresaw Article 370’s abrogation and state division days before August 5, 2019, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that National Conference leader Mubarak Gul, who is now an MLA, predicted the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the state into two during a party meeting on August 3 or 4, 2019, a day before the government stripped the region of its special status.
“During the party's meeting at Nawa-i-Subh on August 3 or 4, when we were deliberating what was going to happen to Jammu and Kashmir, it was only Mubarak Gul who predicted J&K being divided into two and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, but then, I laughed at him,” Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly while opposing a private member’s bill of Gul on giving special perks to the chief whip of the ruling party.
He added, “After we reached home and were locked from outside, and on August 5, I watched the television, and J&K met its fate, I only remembered Mubarak Gul. I wanted to apologise to Gul sahib for laughing at him during the meeting.”
The chief minister said he still does not know how the NC leader foresaw the events of August 5 before they happened.
Commenting on the bill, Abdullah said that Gul’s stature doesn’t require any perks as a chief whip, as he is a respected member and his work has been in front of the people and the House. The CM requested that Gul withdraw the bill, which he accepted.
The J&K Legislative Assembly had 33 private members’ bills on the roster for the day, and only nine were taken, and all of them were opposed by the government. Six bills were withdrawn by the private members, whereas two were pressed, which were rejected by the House.
The ninth bill of BJP MLA Pawan Gupta was moved and opposed by the government, but as the House was adjourned for the day, discussion couldn’t be held.
Other members who introduced bills include Qaiser Jamshed Lone; Mir Saifullah; Altaf Ahmed Wani; Bashir Veeri of the NC; Waheed Para of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Balwant Mankotia and Pawan Gupta.
Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti made a special appearance in the Assembly as she arrived in the House Speaker's gallery during the question hour, witnessed the proceedings and left after nearly 40 minutes during zero hour.
This is her first appearance since the PDP-BJP coalition government ceased to exist in 2018.
The former CM and PDP president decided to make an appearance on a day when several important private members’ bills, including PDP MLA Para’s bill, were tabled.
While Mehbooba was sitting in the Speaker's gallery, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also present in the House. All four PDP MLAs were also present in the Assembly.
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