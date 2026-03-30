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National Conference Leader Foresaw Abrogation Of Article 370, Says Omar Abdullah In J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks in the House during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, March 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that National Conference leader Mubarak Gul, who is now an MLA, predicted the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the state into two during a party meeting on August 3 or 4, 2019, a day before the government stripped the region of its special status.

“During the party's meeting at Nawa-i-Subh on August 3 or 4, when we were deliberating what was going to happen to Jammu and Kashmir, it was only Mubarak Gul who predicted J&K being divided into two and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, but then, I laughed at him,” Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly while opposing a private member’s bill of Gul on giving special perks to the chief whip of the ruling party.

He added, “After we reached home and were locked from outside, and on August 5, I watched the television, and J&K met its fate, I only remembered Mubarak Gul. I wanted to apologise to Gul sahib for laughing at him during the meeting.”

The chief minister said he still does not know how the NC leader foresaw the events of August 5 before they happened.

Commenting on the bill, Abdullah said that Gul’s stature doesn’t require any perks as a chief whip, as he is a respected member and his work has been in front of the people and the House. The CM requested that Gul withdraw the bill, which he accepted.

The J&K Legislative Assembly had 33 private members’ bills on the roster for the day, and only nine were taken, and all of them were opposed by the government. Six bills were withdrawn by the private members, whereas two were pressed, which were rejected by the House.