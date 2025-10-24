ETV Bharat / bharat

National Conference Gains Edge Over BJP In Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Battle

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference’s (NC) chances of winning a fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Jammu and Kashmir against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a boost on Thursday after two independent legislators announced their support for the party in the ongoing polls.

Two independent MLAs, one from the Langate assembly constituency of Kupwara, Khursheed Sheikh, who is the brother of jailed MP Engineer Rashid, and Shabir Kullay from Shopian, declared their support for the NC before casting their votes in the Assembly Secretariat in Srinagar.

This has bolstered the chances of NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar on the fourth seat against BJP’s Sat Pal Sharma. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with three MLAs, and NC’s dismayed ally Congress, with six MLAs, have also announced their support for the ruling party. The BJP has 28 votes for Sharma, while the NC's tally, with the support of PDP and two independents, is likely to surpass the BJP's tally.