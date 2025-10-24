ETV Bharat / bharat

National Conference Gains Edge Over BJP In Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Battle

The National Conference’s prospects of winning a fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir received a boost after two independent MLAs announced support.

MLAs casting their vote for Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : October 24, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference’s (NC) chances of winning a fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Jammu and Kashmir against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a boost on Thursday after two independent legislators announced their support for the party in the ongoing polls.

Two independent MLAs, one from the Langate assembly constituency of Kupwara, Khursheed Sheikh, who is the brother of jailed MP Engineer Rashid, and Shabir Kullay from Shopian, declared their support for the NC before casting their votes in the Assembly Secretariat in Srinagar.

This has bolstered the chances of NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar on the fourth seat against BJP’s Sat Pal Sharma. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with three MLAs, and NC’s dismayed ally Congress, with six MLAs, have also announced their support for the ruling party. The BJP has 28 votes for Sharma, while the NC's tally, with the support of PDP and two independents, is likely to surpass the BJP's tally.

MLAs waiting for their turn to cast their vote for Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The lone Aam Aadmi Party's jailed MLA, Mehraj Malik, has cast his vote inside jail through a secret ballot. Sajad Lone, an independent MLA from Handwara and the president of the People's Conference, has announced abstention from voting.

The ruling party has fielded four candidates – Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, Gurwinder (Shami) Singh Oberoi and Imran Nabi Dar – who are pitted against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma, Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan.

Given the number, NC has numbers on three seats and is sure to win them. On the fourth seat, the contest is between BJP's JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma and NC spokesperson Imran Nabi. He was fielded after Congress, denied by NC the third safe seat, and declined to contest.

The 90-member assembly currently has 88 members – two are vacant – where the NC commands the support of its own 41 MLAs, six Congress legislators, five Independents, and one CPI(M) MLA, Yousuf Tarigami, bringing its tally to 53 votes and a comfortable position on the first three seats. The third and fourth seats will go for voting under a single notification, which will bifurcate the votes of NC among Oberoi and Dar. The BJP has 28 MLAs.

