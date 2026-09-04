ETV Bharat / bharat

National Commission For Women Plans Premarital Communication Centre In Every Taluka And Block

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will set up at least one premarital communication centre (PMCC) in every taluka and block across India, under its 'Tere Mere Sapne' initiative.

It is aimed at facilitating individuals to have meaningful conversations before entering into marriage. The women's rights body, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, would gradually work towards establishing these centres in these areas.

NCW's flagship programme 'Tere Mere Sapne' was launched in 2025 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The main objective of this initiative is to provide prospective couples the opportunity to talk openly about their expectations, communication, emotional preparedness and the challenges that can arise in a relationship.

Present status of 'Tere Mere Sapne' initiative

According to the data shared by NCW with ETV Bharat, it is mentoring 287 PMCCs across 17 States and Union Territories (UTs). Of these, 231 are being run by State governments, including centres through district administrations, 'One Stop Centres'. Fifty-six centres are being run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs). These centres have so far facilitated communication for 4,695 individuals since their inception, the data shows.

Emphasising the quality of counselling, NCW has been investing in training counsellors. As per the data, 489 counsellors have so far been trained through its training-of-trainers programmes, covering areas like interpersonal communication, emotional intelligence, marital readiness and conflict resolution.

In addition to that, the NCW has also introduced a digital PMCC module. A total of 302 people have registered for the module, and 192 have completed it.

The NCW has put a monitoring system in place so that it can keep track of the work being done at the centres and receive feedback from beneficiaries.

Referring to the rationale behind launching the 'Tere Mere Sapne' initiative, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar categorically stated that prospective couples should get an opportunity to know each other and their expectations, and learn how to handle differences, before they begin a life together.

"That is the thinking behind ‘Tere Mere Sapne’. We want to create a culture where a conversation before marriage is seen as preparation for a stronger relationship. If we can help two people communicate better at the very outset, we can help them build healthier families in the years ahead," Rahatkar told ETV Bharat.

Impact of PMCC