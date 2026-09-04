National Commission For Women Plans Premarital Communication Centre In Every Taluka And Block
The National Commission For Women is keen to expand the Tere Mere Sapne initiative, which was launched in 2025, reports Santu Das
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will set up at least one premarital communication centre (PMCC) in every taluka and block across India, under its 'Tere Mere Sapne' initiative.
It is aimed at facilitating individuals to have meaningful conversations before entering into marriage. The women's rights body, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, would gradually work towards establishing these centres in these areas.
NCW's flagship programme 'Tere Mere Sapne' was launched in 2025 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The main objective of this initiative is to provide prospective couples the opportunity to talk openly about their expectations, communication, emotional preparedness and the challenges that can arise in a relationship.
Present status of 'Tere Mere Sapne' initiative
According to the data shared by NCW with ETV Bharat, it is mentoring 287 PMCCs across 17 States and Union Territories (UTs). Of these, 231 are being run by State governments, including centres through district administrations, 'One Stop Centres'. Fifty-six centres are being run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs). These centres have so far facilitated communication for 4,695 individuals since their inception, the data shows.
Emphasising the quality of counselling, NCW has been investing in training counsellors. As per the data, 489 counsellors have so far been trained through its training-of-trainers programmes, covering areas like interpersonal communication, emotional intelligence, marital readiness and conflict resolution.
In addition to that, the NCW has also introduced a digital PMCC module. A total of 302 people have registered for the module, and 192 have completed it.
The NCW has put a monitoring system in place so that it can keep track of the work being done at the centres and receive feedback from beneficiaries.
Referring to the rationale behind launching the 'Tere Mere Sapne' initiative, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar categorically stated that prospective couples should get an opportunity to know each other and their expectations, and learn how to handle differences, before they begin a life together.
"That is the thinking behind ‘Tere Mere Sapne’. We want to create a culture where a conversation before marriage is seen as preparation for a stronger relationship. If we can help two people communicate better at the very outset, we can help them build healthier families in the years ahead," Rahatkar told ETV Bharat.
Impact of PMCC
NCW officials said the biggest achievement is that they are encouraging young people to have conversations that are often avoided before marriage.
"People discuss wedding arrangements, finances and ceremonies, but conversations around expectations, communication, emotional needs and handling disagreements are equally important. A marriage is a partnership, and like any partnership, it needs understanding and communication," they said.
The officials said the response to the initiative has shown us that young people are willing to have these conversations when they are given a safe and structured space to do so.
"We are also extending our outreach. The Commission has issued an advisory to matrimonial platforms and Marriage Bureaus, encouraging them to sensitise prospective couples about the importance of communication, mutual understanding and informed decision-making before marriage. This advisory has been shared with State Women Commissions, Women and Child Development Departments and District Magistrates/Collectors across the country," they said.
Future roadmap
"We do not want Tere Mere Sapne to remain limited to a few centres. Our aim is to gradually work towards having at least one Premarital Communication Centre in every taluka and block," they said.
For this, the officials said the Commission will continue working with State Governments, State Women Commissions, district administrations, educational institutions, community organisations and youth platforms. They also pointed out that matrimonial platforms and marriage bureaus also have an important role to play.
"At the same time, we want to strengthen the training of counsellors, standardise the resources available to them and make the digital component more accessible. Most importantly, we want PMCCs to become something people know about and trust," they said.
Asserting that seeking guidance before marriage should not be seen as a problem or a weakness, the officials said it should be seen as a sensible and responsible step towards building a healthy relationship.
Hailing the NCW's initiative, Akanksha Agarwal told ETV Bharat, "With changing times, everything has changed. Given the present situation, this is a good initiative as the prospective couple can know each other. This would clear many questions or doubts and result in building a healthy relationship." She emphasised that there should be more awareness about this initiative so that it has maximum reach.
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