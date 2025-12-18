ETV Bharat / bharat

Strengthening Access To Justice, Institutional Responsiveness At Core Of NCW's 2026 Vision, Says Chairperson

By Santu Das

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has said the Commission's roadmap for 2026 centres on strengthening access to justice, preventive interventions, and institutional responsiveness.

She said the key priorities would include women’s safety, economic participation, digital and cyber-related crimes, workplace dignity, and last-mile grassroots outreach.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, the NCW Chairperson spoke about the 'Tere Mere Sapne' Pre-Marital Communication Centres (PMCCs) and issues relating to domestic violence and solution to this problem.

She also mentioned about the new five digit helpline launched by the Commission, which is aimed at offering quicker and more readily available support for women in distress across the country, issues relating to maternity leave, and other issues concerning to the women.

ETV Bharat: What is the status of the 'Tere Mere Sapne' pre-marital communication centres? Currently, how many states have such a facility?

Vijaya Rahatkar: The 'Tere Mere Sapne' Pre-Marital Communication Centres (PMCCs) are aimed at promoting informed decision-making, mutual respect, and effective communication among prospective couples before marriage. At present, 60 PMCCs are operational across 11 states, namely Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, 39 more centres are in the planning phase, for which a Training of Trainers is regularly conducted to ensure uniformity, quality, and sensitivity in counselling practices.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of District Magistrates in 51 districts and 9 partner NGOs, reflecting strong administrative and civil society collaboration. So far, over 700 counselling sessions have been undertaken. The focus of the programme remains on early conflict prevention, awareness of legal and social responsibilities within marriage, and strengthening family foundations through structured dialogue and guidance.

ETB: Domestic violence has been a major concern across the country. What is the solution to this problem?

Vijaya Rahatkar: Domestic violence is a complex and multi-layered issue that cannot be addressed through law enforcement alone. While the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act provides a strong legal framework, the real solution lies in a holistic approach combining legal remedies, economic empowerment, counselling, shelter services, and social sensitisation.

Equally important is changing societal attitudes that normalise violence within the home. NCW works through One Stop Centres, helplines, legal aid, and stakeholder consultations, while also advocating for stronger implementation at the grassroots. Addressing domestic violence requires institutional accountability as well as collective social responsibility.

ETB: NCW has recently launched a five-digit helpline. What necessitated this step?

Vijaya Rahatkar: The launch of a simplified five-digit helpline (14490) was driven by the need for easy recall, quicker access, and wider outreach, especially for women in distress situations. Many women hesitate or delay seeking help due to lack of information or complicated access points.

This helpline strengthens NCW’s commitment to providing round-the-clock support, immediate guidance, and coordinated redressal, particularly in cases of violence, harassment, or denial of rights. It also helps bridge gaps between complainants and local authorities, ensuring timely intervention.