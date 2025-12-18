Strengthening Access To Justice, Institutional Responsiveness At Core Of NCW's 2026 Vision, Says Chairperson
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has said the Commission's roadmap for 2026 centres on strengthening access to justice, preventive interventions, and institutional responsiveness.
She said the key priorities would include women’s safety, economic participation, digital and cyber-related crimes, workplace dignity, and last-mile grassroots outreach.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, the NCW Chairperson spoke about the 'Tere Mere Sapne' Pre-Marital Communication Centres (PMCCs) and issues relating to domestic violence and solution to this problem.
She also mentioned about the new five digit helpline launched by the Commission, which is aimed at offering quicker and more readily available support for women in distress across the country, issues relating to maternity leave, and other issues concerning to the women.
ETV Bharat: What is the status of the 'Tere Mere Sapne' pre-marital communication centres? Currently, how many states have such a facility?
Vijaya Rahatkar: The 'Tere Mere Sapne' Pre-Marital Communication Centres (PMCCs) are aimed at promoting informed decision-making, mutual respect, and effective communication among prospective couples before marriage. At present, 60 PMCCs are operational across 11 states, namely Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
In addition, 39 more centres are in the planning phase, for which a Training of Trainers is regularly conducted to ensure uniformity, quality, and sensitivity in counselling practices.
The initiative is being implemented with the support of District Magistrates in 51 districts and 9 partner NGOs, reflecting strong administrative and civil society collaboration. So far, over 700 counselling sessions have been undertaken. The focus of the programme remains on early conflict prevention, awareness of legal and social responsibilities within marriage, and strengthening family foundations through structured dialogue and guidance.
ETB: Domestic violence has been a major concern across the country. What is the solution to this problem?
Vijaya Rahatkar: Domestic violence is a complex and multi-layered issue that cannot be addressed through law enforcement alone. While the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act provides a strong legal framework, the real solution lies in a holistic approach combining legal remedies, economic empowerment, counselling, shelter services, and social sensitisation.
Equally important is changing societal attitudes that normalise violence within the home. NCW works through One Stop Centres, helplines, legal aid, and stakeholder consultations, while also advocating for stronger implementation at the grassroots. Addressing domestic violence requires institutional accountability as well as collective social responsibility.
ETB: NCW has recently launched a five-digit helpline. What necessitated this step?
Vijaya Rahatkar: The launch of a simplified five-digit helpline (14490) was driven by the need for easy recall, quicker access, and wider outreach, especially for women in distress situations. Many women hesitate or delay seeking help due to lack of information or complicated access points.
This helpline strengthens NCW’s commitment to providing round-the-clock support, immediate guidance, and coordinated redressal, particularly in cases of violence, harassment, or denial of rights. It also helps bridge gaps between complainants and local authorities, ensuring timely intervention.
ETB: If a private company denies maternity leave, whom should the woman approach?
Vijaya Rahatkar: Maternity benefits are a statutory right under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and any denial of this right is a serious violation of law. The National Commission for Women views such cases with utmost seriousness, as maternity protection is central to women’s dignity, health, and workforce participation.
As part of its statutory mandate, the Commission intervenes in cases of denial of maternity benefits by taking up complaints with employers, engaging with labour authorities, and facilitating corrective action. Affected women may approach the Labour Commissioner, the concerned government department, or directly approach the National Commission for Women for support.
NCW also enables access to legal guidance and appropriate judicial remedies through referrals and coordination with relevant institutions. The Commission actively encourages women to assert their lawful entitlements and remains committed to ensuring that legal safeguards translate into actual workplace protection and compliance.
ETB: What is the NCW's roadmap for 2026? What are are the areas where it would focus on ?
Vijaya Rahatkar: The Commission’s roadmap for 2026 centres on strengthening access to justice, preventive interventions, and institutional responsiveness. Key priorities include women’s safety, economic participation, digital and cyber-related crimes, workplace dignity, and last-mile grassroots outreach.
In 2026, NCW aims to review legal and institutional frameworks by reviewing existing laws pertaining to safety of women and digital harassment. NCW also aims to work to provide accessible legal support systems both physical and digital to ensure timely redressal and accountability.
Economic self-reliance remains a core pillar, with focus on financial inclusion, women-led enterprises, skill development in high-growth sectors, and protection of women in the informal economy through partnerships with financial institutions, SHGs, and the private sector.
The roadmap also emphasises holistic health and well-being, political participation and leadership, and digital safety by scaling initiatives like 'Panchayat Se Parliament', promoting health awareness, strengthening cyber laws, and enhancing digital literacy and safety tools.
Institutionally, NCW will strengthen its own capacities through technology-driven grievance redressal, research and knowledge hubs, robust monitoring mechanisms, and national and international collaborations -- positioning the Commission as a data-driven, responsive, and globally benchmarked institution aligned with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
ETB: During elections, derogatory remarks against women continue despite legal prohibitions. What would you like to say?
Vijaya Rahatkar: Derogatory remarks against women especially during election campaigns are unacceptable and undermine the dignity of democratic discourse. Such statements violate not only the Model Code of Conduct but also the constitutional values of equality and respect.
Political leadership carries a responsibility to set standards of public conduct. NCW strongly condemns misogynistic language in any form and urges all stakeholders political parties, candidates, and institutions to ensure accountability. Democracy is strengthened when debate is issue-based, not demeaning.
ETB: There have been reports of grooms rejecting dowry. How do you view this trend?
Vijaya Rahatkar: This is a positive and encouraging social signal. When individuals consciously reject dowry, it reflects a shift in mindset and a growing recognition of women as equal partners, not transactional entities.
While legal provisions like the Dowry Prohibition Act remain essential, lasting change comes from voluntary social reform. NCW strongly welcomes such developments and believes they should be amplified through education, media, and community leadership to inspire wider societal change.
