ETV Bharat / bharat

National Body For SCs Seeks Arrest Within 5 Days In 'Derogatory' Remarks Case Against Buta Singh

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Monday recommended that authorities take immediate steps to arrest the accused persons in a case concerning alleged derogatory remarks against former Union Home Minister late Buta Singh during an election campaign in Punjab's Tarn Taran district last year.

The Commission, under the chairmanship of Kishor Makwana, also sought the status of such action within five days and recommended that the investigation be completed "expeditiously" and the chargesheet filed before the competent court without further "undue delay".

According to the Commission, the hearing was held in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring against Buta Singh during an election campaign at Tarn Taran.

Warring was booked in November last year under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 196 (promoting enmity based on religion, race) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered following a complaint by Buta Singh's son, Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kapurthala district.

Punjab Police officials, including DSP Harpreet Singh and DSP Gulzar Singh, EO and Cyber Crime, appeared on behalf of the respondent authorities, while petitioner Sarabjot Singh was also present.

After hearing the parties and considering the material on record, the Commission expressed "serious concern" over the delay in investigation, arrest of the accused persons and submission of the action taken report (ATR) despite specific recommendations made during its previous hearing, the Commission said.

During the hearing held on May 5, the Commission had recommended that the investigation be completed within the stipulated period in accordance with the rules.

It had also taken note of Sarabjot Singh's complaint that he was receiving threatening calls from the alleged accused and directed that he and his dependents be provided necessary protection under Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Commission had also sought an ATR within 30 days. However, during Monday's hearing, it noted that the requisite ATR on its earlier directions had not been received.

"Taking serious note of the continuing delay, the Commission today recommended that the concerned authorities take immediate necessary steps, in accordance with law, for the arrest of the accused persons involved in the matter and furnish the status of such action to the Commission within five days," the statement said.