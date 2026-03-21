National Biodiversity Authority Forms Panel On Invasive Alien Species
It will document and disseminate best practices, identify critical knowledge gaps and propose research data and generation programmes to strengthen long-term management and policy responses.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: An expert committee on invasive alien species has been set up by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) to address the growing ecological and socio-economic risks posed by such species across the country, the Centre said in a statement on Saturday.
The decision follows the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction to the NBA after a suo motu proceeding underscored the serious threats of foreign species to native biodiversity, key ecosystems, and agriculture, besides food security and human and wildlife health, it added.
This was further reinforced by an advisory from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to establish a dedicated expert body. "Accordingly, in exercise of its powers under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (as amended in 2023), the NBA has constituted a multi-disciplinary committee to provide strategic guidance on the issue," the statement said.
The committee has been mandated to prepare a consolidated national list of invasive alien species based on state-wise inputs, identify and prioritise high-risk species, and recommend science-based management strategies, ecological restoration measures, and national-level guidelines for their prevention, control, and eradication.
The committee will also document and disseminate best practices, identify critical knowledge gaps and propose research and data generation programmes to strengthen long-term management and policy responses.
The committee will be chaired by Dhananjai Mohan, former principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of Uttarakhand forest force, with A Biju Kumar, vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, serving as co-chair, besides senior officials and experts from key ministries and premier scientific institutions like Zoological Survey of India, Botanical Survey of India, ICAR research bureaus on plant, fish and insect genetic resources, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Wildlife Institute of India, Forest Survey of India, and forest departments of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Assam, along with international and academic experts such as IUCN forming the rest of the panel, the statement says.
"The composition reflects a broad spectrum of expertise spanning ecology, forestry, agriculture, fisheries, marine sciences, and biodiversity conservation, ensuring a coordinated, science-driven, and whole-of-government approach to tackling invasive alien species," it added.
The committee will function for two years and is expected to contribute to safeguarding India's biodiversity, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and supporting national and global biodiversity commitments.
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