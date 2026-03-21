ETV Bharat / bharat

National Biodiversity Authority Forms Panel On Invasive Alien Species

The committee will function for two years and is expected to contribute to safeguarding India's biodiversity. ( IANS )

New Delhi: An expert committee on invasive alien species has been set up by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) to address the growing ecological and socio-economic risks posed by such species across the country, the Centre said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision follows the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction to the NBA after a suo motu proceeding underscored the serious threats of foreign species to native biodiversity, key ecosystems, and agriculture, besides food security and human and wildlife health, it added.

This was further reinforced by an advisory from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to establish a dedicated expert body. "Accordingly, in exercise of its powers under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (as amended in 2023), the NBA has constituted a multi-disciplinary committee to provide strategic guidance on the issue," the statement said.

The committee has been mandated to prepare a consolidated national list of invasive alien species based on state-wise inputs, identify and prioritise high-risk species, and recommend science-based management strategies, ecological restoration measures, and national-level guidelines for their prevention, control, and eradication.