ETV Bharat / bharat

National Ambulance Services Guidelines 2026 Set Uniform Standards For Emergency Care Across India

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav and the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel at the 16th Conference of the Central Council of Health & Family Welfare, in New Delhi on June 29, 2026 ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday unveiled the Operational Guidelines on National Ambulance Services (NAS), 2026, introducing the country's first comprehensive framework to standardise ambulance services across States and Union Territories.

Released by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the guidelines seek to transform India’s emergency medical transport system by laying down uniform standards for ambulance operations, technology, manpower, equipment and quality of care.

"The Operational Guidelines on National Ambulance Services have been developed operational guidelines on National Ambulance Services have been developed to provide a comprehensive framework for States and Union Territories to standardise and strengthen emergency transport systems," said health secretary Puniya Salila Shrivastava.

"The guidelines set out clear norms regarding ambulance categorisation, equipment and drugs, human resource requirements, training protocols, infection prevention measures, GPS-enabled fleet tracking, and integration with centralised command and control centres. They also emphasise performance monitoring, response time benchmarks, quality assurance and accountability mechanisms,” added Shrivastava.

The new framework is designed to ensure that every citizen has access to timely, safe and quality emergency medical transport while strengthening the country’s pre-hospital care network.

Ambulance services, regarded as the first point of contact between patients and the healthcare system during emergencies, are expected to become more efficient, better coordinated and technologically advanced under the new operational norms.

One of the defining features of the guidelines is the standardisation of ambulance services nationwide. For the first time, detailed norms have been prescribed for ambulance categorisation, fleet deployment based on population, staffing patterns, equipment specifications, medicines and consumables, competency-based training for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), infection prevention measures, vehicle maintenance, quality assurance and grievance redressal.