National Ambulance Services Guidelines 2026 Set Uniform Standards For Emergency Care Across India
AIS-125-compliant ambulances, GPS-based dispatch, GIS mapping and data-driven deployment form the backbone of the Centre’s new emergency healthcare framework, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday unveiled the Operational Guidelines on National Ambulance Services (NAS), 2026, introducing the country's first comprehensive framework to standardise ambulance services across States and Union Territories.
Released by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the guidelines seek to transform India’s emergency medical transport system by laying down uniform standards for ambulance operations, technology, manpower, equipment and quality of care.
"The Operational Guidelines on National Ambulance Services have been developed operational guidelines on National Ambulance Services have been developed to provide a comprehensive framework for States and Union Territories to standardise and strengthen emergency transport systems," said health secretary Puniya Salila Shrivastava.
"The guidelines set out clear norms regarding ambulance categorisation, equipment and drugs, human resource requirements, training protocols, infection prevention measures, GPS-enabled fleet tracking, and integration with centralised command and control centres. They also emphasise performance monitoring, response time benchmarks, quality assurance and accountability mechanisms,” added Shrivastava.
The new framework is designed to ensure that every citizen has access to timely, safe and quality emergency medical transport while strengthening the country’s pre-hospital care network.
Ambulance services, regarded as the first point of contact between patients and the healthcare system during emergencies, are expected to become more efficient, better coordinated and technologically advanced under the new operational norms.
One of the defining features of the guidelines is the standardisation of ambulance services nationwide. For the first time, detailed norms have been prescribed for ambulance categorisation, fleet deployment based on population, staffing patterns, equipment specifications, medicines and consumables, competency-based training for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), infection prevention measures, vehicle maintenance, quality assurance and grievance redressal.
A major highlight is the mandatory compliance of all ambulances with AIS-125 standards, which establish uniform safety, design and equipment specifications for emergency medical vehicles. This is expected to improve the quality and reliability of ambulance services across the country.
The guidelines place strong emphasis on technology-driven emergency response. They recommend establishing Integrated Command and Dispatch Centres (ICDCs) equipped with GPS-enabled ambulance tracking, digital call management systems, structured triage protocols, intelligent dispatch mechanisms and real-time monitoring dashboards. These features will help dispatch the nearest available ambulance more quickly while improving coordination among emergency responders.
Another key feature is the proposed integration of ambulance services with the national emergency number 112, allowing citizens to access emergency medical assistance through a single, unified platform across India. The integration is expected to simplify emergency response and reduce delays in accessing medical care.
The framework also introduces GIS-based emergency planning, enabling authorities to digitally map hospitals, referral centres, ambulance stations, accident-prone stretches, high-risk locations, available hospital beds and critical care facilities. This will help dispatch teams identify the most appropriate healthcare facility for patients, reducing travel time and improving survival outcomes.
A key policy shift is the adoption of data-driven ambulance deployment. Instead of relying solely on fixed deployment patterns, the guidelines recommend analysing emergency call trends, traffic density, accident hotspots, referral patterns, geographical challenges and population distribution to position ambulances where they are most needed. This evidence-based planning is expected to improve response times while ensuring better emergency coverage in rural, remote and difficult-to-access regions.
By combining uniform operational standards, digital technologies and scientific planning, the Operational Guidelines on National Ambulance Services, 2026, aim to modernise India's emergency healthcare infrastructure and build a faster, smarter and more patient-centric ambulance network capable of delivering quality pre-hospital care.
“Efficient, accessible, and equitable ambulance services are indispensable for achieving Universal Health Coverage and advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3), particularly the reduction of mortality and morbidity from road traffic injuries and other emergencies. States and Union Territories are encouraged to align their emergency transport systems with these guidelines and take proactive steps towards systematic strengthening and standardisation,” said Srivastava.
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