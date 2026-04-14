ETV Bharat / bharat

Nation's Willpower As Important As Military Strength For Ensuring Security, Says NSA Doval

Gandhinagar: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday described national security as a complex and multifaceted phenomenon, and stressed that the biggest mistake in assessing a nation's strength is ignoring the willpower of its people. While factors such as military strength are critical, the inherent strength of people often proves decisive in security matters, he insisted.

Addressing students at the fifth convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Doval emphasised that national security is a collective responsibility shared by the entire nation.

"National security is a vast, complex, and multifaceted phenomenon. It comprises numerous components: a nation's military might, technological prowess, natural resources, diplomatic strength, and human capital," he said in his address to students passing out of the government-run university, which has been designated as an institution of national importance.

However, what often happens and where errors most frequently occur when assessing this comprehensive national power is in the evaluation of the nation's willpower and the inherent strength of its people, said the NSA.

Explaining this, Doval cited global examples and said, "If Russia (then USSR) withdrew from Afghanistan (in 1988-89), or if the United States was compelled to withdraw from Vietnam (in the 1970s) or if the US failed to achieve its objectives in Afghanistan, it was not for a lack of technology or military strength.

"Rather, the decisive factor was the spirit and commitment of the local people, what we refer to as the nation's willpower." He stressed that the sole objective of warfare is to break the morale of one's adversary, thereby compelling them to accept a treaty on one's terms.

The NSA said the role of citizens is crucial in building this strength.