NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Final Year BMC Student Detained In Nashik; Will Be Handed Over To Rajasthan Police
An entire network of coaching classes, tutors and subject experts are involved in this paper leak scam.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Nashik: The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026. The police began investigations after it was learned the paper was first leaked in Nashik. These investigations are being carried out from Nashik in Maharashtra to Haryana.
The Nashik Police have detained a 30-year-old student who is currently a final year student of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan said, "The accused will be handed over to Rajasthan Police. The suspect is originally a resident of Nandgaon in the Nashik district."
"The suspect will be handover to the Rajasthan police to help in further investigations," the police official said. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have detained 16 suspects from across the country.
Following a technical investigations and identification based on photographs, the Nashik Police successfully detained the suspect within just one hour. The suspect had attempted to evade detection by disguising himself; he had shaved his head and was moving around with a bald appearance. He was taken into custody while he was on his way to a temple to offer prayers.
"Earlier this morning, the Rajasthan Police requested that a specific individual be taken into custody. Acting upon this request, we proceeded to detain him," Chavan added.
The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan conducted extensive investigations which included raids and questioning of multiple suspects. They have also found out, the question papers were sold at exorbitant price just a day prior to the NEET-UG exam paper.
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