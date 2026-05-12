ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Final Year BMC Student Detained In Nashik; Will Be Handed Over To Rajasthan Police

Nashik: The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026. The police began investigations after it was learned the paper was first leaked in Nashik. These investigations are being carried out from Nashik in Maharashtra to Haryana.

The Nashik Police have detained a 30-year-old student who is currently a final year student of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan said, "The accused will be handed over to Rajasthan Police. The suspect is originally a resident of Nandgaon in the Nashik district."

"The suspect will be handover to the Rajasthan police to help in further investigations," the police official said. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have detained 16 suspects from across the country.