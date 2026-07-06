Nation Remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee As PM Modi Calls Him A Symbol Of Unity And Sacrifice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 fulfilled his vision for national unity.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders paid tributes to the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 125th birth anniversary on Monday.
Remembering his contribution to nation-building, national unity and education, the leaders described his life as an enduring source of inspiration and highlighted his role in shaping modern India.
Prime Minister Modi also penned a signed article to mark the occasion, saying that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the "most fitting tribute" to Mookerjee's sacrifice for the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.
Born on July 6, 1901, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He died in detention in Srinagar on June 23, 1953, while campaigning against Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status under Article 370.
'A Timeless Example Of Courage And National Service'
In his article, the Prime Minister said July 6 holds special significance for people who believe in nationalism and selfless service.
"We commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose life remains a timeless example of courage and unwavering commitment to Maa Bharti," Modi wrote.
Describing Mookerjee as one of modern India's most remarkable leaders, the Prime Minister said few public figures represented the combination of intellect, public service and moral conviction as profoundly as he did.
According to Modi, Mookerjee was born into a privileged family. His father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, was among India's most respected educationists and intellectuals. Despite having every opportunity to lead a comfortable life, Mookerjee chose the path of sacrifice and dedicated himself to serving the nation.
The Prime Minister said Mookerjee refused to remain a silent spectator during some of India's most challenging periods, whether it was the struggle against colonial rule, communal tensions or humanitarian crises.
He also recalled the personal hardships Mookerjee endured, including the loss of an infant child and later his wife. Modi said these tragedies only strengthened his determination to work for the country.
The Prime Minister said the defining principle of Mookerjee's public life was his unwavering commitment to India's unity.
He recalled Mookerjee's role during Partition, saying he played a crucial part in ensuring that West Bengal remained part of India. Later, the same conviction led him to launch a movement for the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India.
"Imprisonment did not deter him, and isolation did not diminish him," Modi wrote, adding that Mookerjee's life ended while he was in detention, far away from the people whose cause he had devoted himself to.
Recalling remarks made by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Modi said Mookerjee had sacrificed his life for a cause in which he had complete faith.
The Prime Minister said the Centre's decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35(A) on August 5, 2019, fulfilled Mookerjee's long-standing vision.
"Years later, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the most fitting tribute to his martyrdom," Modi said.
'Education Reformer Who Championed Innovation'
Modi said Dr Syama Prasad always placed "India First" and Indian values at the centre of his work. He said this approach was reflected not only in politics but also in the institutions Mookerjee helped build.
Modi recalled that Mookerjee became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and introduced several reforms to make education more meaningful and future-ready. According to the Prime Minister, he believed educational institutions should produce capable leaders rather than merely prepare students for clerical jobs.
Quoting Mookerjee, Modi wrote that it was wrong to view educational institutions as "factories to produce potential clerks and low-paid staff". Instead, they should nurture students capable of leading self-governing institutions and contributing to the country's financial, commercial and industrial growth.
The Prime Minister said Mookerjee also promoted sports, teacher training and student welfare. He introduced the practice of celebrating January 24 as the University of Calcutta's Foundation Day to instil pride among students and alumni. He also persuaded Rabindranath Tagore to compose a song for the university.
Formation Of Bharatiya Jana Sangh
Highlighting another defining phase of Mookerjee's life, Modi said he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh at a time when the Congress dominated Indian politics.
According to the Prime Minister, Mookerjee believed India needed a strong alternative political voice that could work for the country's progress while remaining rooted in its cultural heritage.
Modi noted that the Jana Sangh adopted the earthen lamp (Diya) as its election symbol, saying the choice reflected the party's vision.
"A single lamp may appear modest, yet it possesses the power to dispel darkness far beyond itself," Modi wrote, adding that the Jana Sangh left a lasting imprint on Indian politics.
The Prime Minister said Mookerjee's tenure as independent India's first Minister for Industry and Supply reflected his balanced vision of development.
He credited Mookerjee with laying the foundations of modern industrial India through initiatives such as the Damodar Valley Corporation, the Sindri Fertiliser Plant and a comprehensive industrial policy. At the same time, Modi said, he ensured that traditional sectors, including handlooms, cottage industries, artisans, and textile workers, also received attention.
Sharing a personal recollection, Modi said the Sindri Fertiliser Plant, established with Mookerjee's vision of self-reliance, was neglected for several decades.
He said his government had the opportunity to revive the project and described attending its revival programme as one of the most memorable moments of his public life.
The Prime Minister said Mookerjee exemplified India's democratic traditions by joining the first Cabinet headed by Jawaharlal Nehru despite political differences, believing that nation-building required collective effort.
However, when he felt issues of national importance demanded a different course, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet with dignity and dedicated himself to political work that he believed served the country's interests.
Modi also referred to the First Constitutional Amendment introduced by the Nehru government, describing it as an attack on free speech.
He said Mookerjee strongly opposed the amendment because he understood the direction the Congress was taking.
The Prime Minister further alleged that those who introduced the First Amendment later imposed the Emergency in 1975 and enacted the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, which he said weakened liberal democratic values.
Apart from his political and educational contributions, Modi said Mookerjee was also remembered for his humanitarian work. He recalled Mookerjee's efforts during the devastating Bengal Famine of 1943, saying he devoted himself to helping people affected by the tragedy.
Concluding his article, the Prime Minister said the best tribute to Dr Mookerjee would be to build the strong, united, self-confident and compassionate India that he envisioned. Expressing confidence in the younger generation, Modi said India's youth would carry forward Mookerjee's ideals as the country moves towards becoming a developed nation, or "Viksit Bharat".
'His Vision Continues To Guide Viksit Bharat'
In a separate post on X, Modi described Syama Prasad as one of India's foremost nation-builders whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and unwavering dedication to national service.
"Today, on the 125th Jayanti of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I bow to one of India's most remarkable nation-builders, whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service. He dedicated himself to the cause of India's unity, dignity and progress," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit verse, saying that those who dedicate their lives or make the ultimate sacrifice for society achieve immortality through their legacy and continue to inspire generations.
Amit Shah: 'Nation First' Defined His Life
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, describing him as a staunch advocate of national unity, integrity and cultural nationalism. In a post on X, Shah said Mookerjee made "Nation First" the guiding principle of his life.
He said Mookerjee's leadership during the Partition of Bengal and his lifelong struggle to keep Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India would always be remembered in the country's history.
Shah added that Mookerjee's unwavering commitment to his principles and his lifelong fight for national integrity would continue to inspire generations of young Indians.
Leaders Pay Tribute
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tribute, and in a post on X, Jaishankar said Mookerjee's selfless service to the nation and his sacrifices for preserving India's unity and integrity continue to inspire the country.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after paying tribute to Syama Prasad, on X wrote, "A visionary statesman, distinguished scholar and committed nation-builder, he devoted his life to preserving the unity of the nation, strengthening democratic institutions and advancing the cause of national integration. His ideals of fearless leadership, unwavering patriotism and selfless public service continue to inspire generations." He concluded by saying that may Syama Prasad's enduring legacy guide us in the collective endeavour to build a strong, united, self-reliant and developed India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Syama Prasad as a great son of Bharat Mata, a freedom fighter, an educationist, and the first Minister for Food and Industry of independent India.
Recalling Mookerjee's famous slogan that one nation cannot have two constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags, Adityanath said he played a decisive role during the freedom movement.
The Chief Minister said that when efforts were being made to include Bengal in Pakistan during Partition, Mookerjee strongly opposed those attempts. He added that if West Bengal remains an integral part of India today, Mookerjee's contribution to that struggle deserves special recognition.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Mookerjee's vision continues to influence India's development journey. He said the industrial policy introduced by Mookerjee in 1948 was based on the principle of self-reliance, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking that vision forward through his policies.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, “He was a thinker, a parliamentarian, a visionary leader, an exceptional orator, and a skilled organiser. He foresaw the challenges and difficulties that the future would bring. He did not merely think about these issues and leave them there; instead, he pursued them relentlessly, brought them before the people, and, in doing so, made his life meaningful and fulfilled the purpose of his birth in India…Dr Mookerjee, it is a matter of pride for us. Madhya Pradesh is also becoming one of the states carrying forward the vision he had expressed at the time of India's Independence, when he pointed out a shortcoming in the Constitution and said that there should be one nation, one flag, one head, and one Constitution...”
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