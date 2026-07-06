ETV Bharat / bharat

Nation Remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee As PM Modi Calls Him A Symbol Of Unity And Sacrifice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders paid tributes to the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 125th birth anniversary on Monday.

Remembering his contribution to nation-building, national unity and education, the leaders described his life as an enduring source of inspiration and highlighted his role in shaping modern India.

Prime Minister Modi also penned a signed article to mark the occasion, saying that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the "most fitting tribute" to Mookerjee's sacrifice for the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

Born on July 6, 1901, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He died in detention in Srinagar on June 23, 1953, while campaigning against Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status under Article 370.

'A Timeless Example Of Courage And National Service'

In his article, the Prime Minister said July 6 holds special significance for people who believe in nationalism and selfless service.

"We commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose life remains a timeless example of courage and unwavering commitment to Maa Bharti," Modi wrote.

Describing Mookerjee as one of modern India's most remarkable leaders, the Prime Minister said few public figures represented the combination of intellect, public service and moral conviction as profoundly as he did.

According to Modi, Mookerjee was born into a privileged family. His father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, was among India's most respected educationists and intellectuals. Despite having every opportunity to lead a comfortable life, Mookerjee chose the path of sacrifice and dedicated himself to serving the nation.

The Prime Minister said Mookerjee refused to remain a silent spectator during some of India's most challenging periods, whether it was the struggle against colonial rule, communal tensions or humanitarian crises.

He also recalled the personal hardships Mookerjee endured, including the loss of an infant child and later his wife. Modi said these tragedies only strengthened his determination to work for the country.

The Prime Minister said the defining principle of Mookerjee's public life was his unwavering commitment to India's unity.

He recalled Mookerjee's role during Partition, saying he played a crucial part in ensuring that West Bengal remained part of India. Later, the same conviction led him to launch a movement for the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India.

"Imprisonment did not deter him, and isolation did not diminish him," Modi wrote, adding that Mookerjee's life ended while he was in detention, far away from the people whose cause he had devoted himself to.

Recalling remarks made by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Modi said Mookerjee had sacrificed his life for a cause in which he had complete faith.

The Prime Minister said the Centre's decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35(A) on August 5, 2019, fulfilled Mookerjee's long-standing vision.

"Years later, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the most fitting tribute to his martyrdom," Modi said.

'Education Reformer Who Championed Innovation'

Modi said Dr Syama Prasad always placed "India First" and Indian values at the centre of his work. He said this approach was reflected not only in politics but also in the institutions Mookerjee helped build.

Modi recalled that Mookerjee became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and introduced several reforms to make education more meaningful and future-ready. According to the Prime Minister, he believed educational institutions should produce capable leaders rather than merely prepare students for clerical jobs.

Quoting Mookerjee, Modi wrote that it was wrong to view educational institutions as "factories to produce potential clerks and low-paid staff". Instead, they should nurture students capable of leading self-governing institutions and contributing to the country's financial, commercial and industrial growth.

The Prime Minister said Mookerjee also promoted sports, teacher training and student welfare. He introduced the practice of celebrating January 24 as the University of Calcutta's Foundation Day to instil pride among students and alumni. He also persuaded Rabindranath Tagore to compose a song for the university.

Formation Of Bharatiya Jana Sangh

Highlighting another defining phase of Mookerjee's life, Modi said he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh at a time when the Congress dominated Indian politics.

According to the Prime Minister, Mookerjee believed India needed a strong alternative political voice that could work for the country's progress while remaining rooted in its cultural heritage.

Modi noted that the Jana Sangh adopted the earthen lamp (Diya) as its election symbol, saying the choice reflected the party's vision.

"A single lamp may appear modest, yet it possesses the power to dispel darkness far beyond itself," Modi wrote, adding that the Jana Sangh left a lasting imprint on Indian politics.

The Prime Minister said Mookerjee's tenure as independent India's first Minister for Industry and Supply reflected his balanced vision of development.