Nation First, Party Next, Self Last: Nitin Nabin In His First Address As BJP Chief
We are associated with such a political party, where politics is not a position of authority, it is responsibility, said BJP's national president Nitin Nabin.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: At the age of 45, five-term MLA from Bihar Nitin Nabin on Tuesday (January 20, 2026) became the youngest leader to take charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), succeeding Jagat Prakash Nadda.
In his first address after taking over the reins, Nitin Nabin thanked party workers and pledged to strengthen the organisation further. "Today, ideology of cultural nationalism is gaining strength. I warmly congratulate BJP's all former National Presidents and express my gratitude to them for taking the party to this position. I bow to all the party workers," said Nabin, while addressing party workers and senior leaders at BJP headquarters here.
On the occasion, the new BJP chief recalled contributions made by senior leaders towards making it the world's largest political party. "If the BJP has become the world's largest political party today, it is because of our inspiring leadership, our ideology, and the hard work of our workers," he said.
"Since 2006, when I first became an MLA, I have been observing how Rajnath Singh ji has made efforts to connect with every worker. Nitin Gadkari ji has worked to strengthen every front of the organisation. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji was the national president, he showed such concern for every worker," Nabin mentioned.
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the former national presidents; they have made a tremendous contribution to bringing the party to this point, he reiterated.
He went on to say, "We are associated with such a political party, where politics is not power, it is spiritual practice. Politics is not indulgence, it is sacrifice. Politics is not luxury and comfort, it is austerity. Politics is not a position of authority, it is responsibility."
Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Nabin said, "When PM Narendra Modi abolished Article 370, the atmosphere of Kashmir changed, and today the tricolour flies proudly at every corner of Kashmir."
He asserted, "We work with the thought of Nation First, Party Next, and Self Last."
Nabin took charge as the BJP National President during the organisational event (Sangathan Parv) on Tuesday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing BJP national chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and National Returning Officer for BJP's 'Sangathan Parv' K Laxman.
Born in 1980, Nitin Nabin laid the foundation of his political journey following his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Over the past two decades, he has traversed the path from an ordinary worker in BJP organisation to the vital responsibility of full-time National President. In 2006, he took the pledge of public service by becoming an MLA for the first time from Patna West and, while serving as a minister in the Bihar government, brought reforms in key departments like road construction and urban development. At the same time, from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to serving as election in-charge in various states, he infused new energy into the organisation.
