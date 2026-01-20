ETV Bharat / bharat

Nation First, Party Next, Self Last: Nitin Nabin In His First Address As BJP Chief

New Delhi: At the age of 45, five-term MLA from Bihar Nitin Nabin on Tuesday (January 20, 2026) became the youngest leader to take charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), succeeding Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In his first address after taking over the reins, Nitin Nabin thanked party workers and pledged to strengthen the organisation further. "Today, ideology of cultural nationalism is gaining strength. I warmly congratulate BJP's all former National Presidents and express my gratitude to them for taking the party to this position. I bow to all the party workers," said Nabin, while addressing party workers and senior leaders at BJP headquarters here.

On the occasion, the new BJP chief recalled contributions made by senior leaders towards making it the world's largest political party. "If the BJP has become the world's largest political party today, it is because of our inspiring leadership, our ideology, and the hard work of our workers," he said.

"Since 2006, when I first became an MLA, I have been observing how Rajnath Singh ji has made efforts to connect with every worker. Nitin Gadkari ji has worked to strengthen every front of the organisation. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji was the national president, he showed such concern for every worker," Nabin mentioned.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the former national presidents; they have made a tremendous contribution to bringing the party to this point, he reiterated.