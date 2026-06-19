Nathu La In Sikkim, Lipulekh La In Uttarakhand Designated As Temporary Immigration Posts For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will begin from July 20 when pilgrims will start their journey via the Nathu La route.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday designated Nathu La Check Post located in East Sikkim District and Lipulekh La Check Post in Uttarakhand as temporary immigration posts for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026.
The ministry's joint secretary, Sandeep N Mahatme, in an official note said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby designates Lipulekh La Check Post located in the Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand State as an authorized Immigration Post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the pilgrims of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026".
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will begin from July 20 when pilgrims will start their journey via the Nathu La route.
According to Lokendra Rasaily, Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), the official process for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Sikkim's Nathu La route began on June 11. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to arrive in Sikkim on June 15. Pilgrims must undergo a rigorous process to acclimatise their bodies to the high altitudes.
This year, pilgrims will undertake the journey via the Nathu La route in 10 batches, with 50 pilgrims per batch. A liaison officer and a medical assistant will accompany each group.
Approximately 500 pilgrims are expected to participate in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year. Rasaily stated, "About 1,500 people applied for this pilgrimage. From among them, 500 were selected by lottery. The pilgrimage will be conducted in 10 batches between June 20 and August 24. Each batch will complete a journey of approximately 12 days while in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) before returning."
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