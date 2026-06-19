ETV Bharat / bharat

Nathu La In Sikkim, Lipulekh La In Uttarakhand Designated As Temporary Immigration Posts For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday designated Nathu La Check Post located in East Sikkim District and Lipulekh La Check Post in Uttarakhand as temporary immigration posts for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026.

The ministry's joint secretary, Sandeep N Mahatme, in an official note said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby designates Lipulekh La Check Post located in the Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand State as an authorized Immigration Post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the pilgrims of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026".



The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will begin from July 20 when pilgrims will start their journey via the Nathu La route.