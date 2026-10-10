ETV Bharat / bharat

Toxic Groundwater in Nashik’s Ambad Raises Cancer Concerns; Residents Report Skin Problems

Nashik: A serious water contamination concern has emerged in Datt Nagar, a residential area adjoining the Ambad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zone in Nashik, where residents have reported yellow, chemical-laden water flowing from borewells.

According to a laboratory report obtained by environmental activists, water samples contained 50.5 milligrams per litre of chromium. The activists also reported finding hexavalent chromium, a toxic form of the metal associated with an increased risk of cancer, at alarmingly high levels.

Environmental activists Roshan Kedar and Rajesh Pandit, along with Parineeti Dandekar of Rivers and People, collected water samples from the area and sent them to Ashwamedh Engineers and Consultants, an accredited laboratory, for testing.

Nashik Residents Face Health Risks as Toxic Borewell Water Shows High Chromium Levels (ETV Bharat)

Residents have reported skin rashes, itching, blisters and gastrointestinal problems after using the borewell water. Reports have also emerged that teachers have barred some children from attending school and that doctors have advised women against pregnancy. These claims require independent verification.

Environmental activists have alleged that the contaminated groundwater flows through local drains and eventually enters the Godavari River. The affected stretch includes major ghats associated with the Kumbh Mela.

With the Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for October 31, activists have expressed concern over the potential health risks to local residents and the millions of devotees expected to visit the city. They have urged authorities to investigate the source of the contamination and prevent polluted water from entering the river.

Approximately 20,000 people live in Datt Nagar. Residents depend on borewell water because municipal water supplies arrive at low pressure. Local resident Sanjeev Ghayal said that even washing his hands with the borewell water causes itching on his hands and feet.