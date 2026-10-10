Toxic Groundwater in Nashik’s Ambad Raises Cancer Concerns; Residents Report Skin Problems
According to a laboratory report obtained by environmental activists, water samples contained 50.5 milligrams per litre of chromium.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST|
Updated : October 10, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Nashik: A serious water contamination concern has emerged in Datt Nagar, a residential area adjoining the Ambad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zone in Nashik, where residents have reported yellow, chemical-laden water flowing from borewells.
According to a laboratory report obtained by environmental activists, water samples contained 50.5 milligrams per litre of chromium. The activists also reported finding hexavalent chromium, a toxic form of the metal associated with an increased risk of cancer, at alarmingly high levels.
Environmental activists Roshan Kedar and Rajesh Pandit, along with Parineeti Dandekar of Rivers and People, collected water samples from the area and sent them to Ashwamedh Engineers and Consultants, an accredited laboratory, for testing.
Residents have reported skin rashes, itching, blisters and gastrointestinal problems after using the borewell water. Reports have also emerged that teachers have barred some children from attending school and that doctors have advised women against pregnancy. These claims require independent verification.
Environmental activists have alleged that the contaminated groundwater flows through local drains and eventually enters the Godavari River. The affected stretch includes major ghats associated with the Kumbh Mela.
With the Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for October 31, activists have expressed concern over the potential health risks to local residents and the millions of devotees expected to visit the city. They have urged authorities to investigate the source of the contamination and prevent polluted water from entering the river.
Approximately 20,000 people live in Datt Nagar. Residents depend on borewell water because municipal water supplies arrive at low pressure. Local resident Sanjeev Ghayal said that even washing his hands with the borewell water causes itching on his hands and feet.
Environmental activist Roshan Kedar has demanded strict action against industries found responsible for the pollution. He has also called for the recovery of medical treatment costs and water purification expenses from the polluting entities.
Activists say that the area could face widespread groundwater contamination similar to that reported in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, and Rania, Kanpur. They have also raised concerns about persistent skin lesions, swollen lymph nodes and possible long-term health effects among children and women. These alleged health effects have not been independently established.
Residents and environmental activists have called on the district administration to order the sealing of borewells in the affected area until the water is confirmed safe. They have demanded that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board publish all relevant water-testing reports and that the Nashik Municipal Corporation arrange 10–15 tanker trips daily to provide safe water to residents.
They have also called for medical camps staffed by dermatologists, paediatricians and gynaecologists, along with inspections of electroplating, metal-finishing, paint and other related industries in the Ambad MIDC area.
Activists have urged the authorities to identify the source of the contamination, ensure access to safe drinking water and take strict action against industries found violating environmental regulations.
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, who is the District Guardian Minister for Nashik, has taken serious note of the issue. Mahajan spoke to the affected people. Mahajan has said the health of people is a priority.
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