Nashik MNC Case: Plea In SC For Controlling 'Deceitful' Religious Conversion
The plea by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought the court to declare forced conversion as a threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy and liberty.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the backdrop of allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company (MNC) in Nashik seeking directions to control alleged deceitful religious conversion.
The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay stated that organized religious conversion in Nashik had shaken the conscience of citizens throughout the country.
The petitioner said he filed the plea seeking certain directions and declarations to “control the deceitful religious conversion, which is a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy, equality, justice, liberty, fraternity, unity and national integration”.
The plea contended that the right to freedom of religion does not include the right to convert others through fraud, force, coercion, or cheating. “Article 25 gives freedom of conscience, profession, practice and propagation of religion with subject to public order, health, morality. A closer look at it elucidates as to how even this article is against unlawful religious conversion”, said the plea.
The plea was filed against the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations of forced religious conversion levelled by eight female employees at the TCS office in Nashik.
The plea sought the court to direct and declare that deceitful religious conversion is not only a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy and liberty but also a menace to fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration.
The plea also sought the court to direct the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control religious conversion, which is an “organised crime, act of terrorism, indirect waging war; unlawful act and a serious threat to national security”.
The plea also urged the court to direct the Centre and states to establish special courts to deal with religious conversion cases and declare that the sentence for deceitful religious conversion shall be consecutive, not concurrent.
“Petitioner respectfully submits that all persons will have the right freely to profess, practice and propagate religion and not that all persons will have the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion. It means the right to profess, practice and propagate religion is free to everyone, but cannot be practiced absolutely or freely. It has conditions, and the conditions are public order, morality, and health, and the other provisions of this part”, said the plea.
The plea said deceitful religious conversion is a serious threat to fraternity and added, “the brotherhood that our Constitution makers envisaged is under direct threat from this looming act of a deceitful religious conversion.”
The plea said forced/deceitful religious conversion, when pursued as an organized and systematic activity, leads to war-like conditions by operating as a form of internal aggression against the public order of the state.
“Indian law does not confine “waging war” to armed rebellion alone, but extends it to collective actions intended to weaken the authority, unity, and sovereignty of the government. Coercive conversions undermine the freedom of conscience of individuals, fracture social harmony, and deliberately alter the demographic character of communities, thereby creating conditions of persistent internal disturbance”, said the plea.
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