ETV Bharat / bharat

Nashik MNC Case: Plea In SC For Controlling 'Deceitful' Religious Conversion

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the backdrop of allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company (MNC) in Nashik seeking directions to control alleged deceitful religious conversion.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay stated that organized religious conversion in Nashik had shaken the conscience of citizens throughout the country.

The petitioner said he filed the plea seeking certain directions and declarations to “control the deceitful religious conversion, which is a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy, equality, justice, liberty, fraternity, unity and national integration”.

The plea contended that the right to freedom of religion does not include the right to convert others through fraud, force, coercion, or cheating. “Article 25 gives freedom of conscience, profession, practice and propagation of religion with subject to public order, health, morality. A closer look at it elucidates as to how even this article is against unlawful religious conversion”, said the plea.

The plea was filed against the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations of forced religious conversion levelled by eight female employees at the TCS office in Nashik.

The plea sought the court to direct and declare that deceitful religious conversion is not only a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy and liberty but also a menace to fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration.