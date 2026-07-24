ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Papers Leak Protest: Naresh Pal Gangwar Replaces Vineet Joshi As New Higher Education Secretary

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night.

His replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Vineet Joshi has been transferred to Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

The protesting students have been demanding accountability and education reforms. Meanwhile, a Fast Track Court has been set up at Rouse Avenue Court to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means ) Act, 2024 and other related offences at Rouse Avenue. All the related cases will be transferred to the special designated fast track court.

The Judge in charge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Court, Anu Grover Baliga, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.