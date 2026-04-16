Naresh Mhaske Backs Women's Reservation Bill Amendment In Lok Sabha
Naresh Mhaske supports Women’s Bill, links it to Mahayuti’s 2024 victory, slams Congress over past actions, and urges Parliament to pass it collectively.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST|
Updated : April 16, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske said his party supports the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill. Mhaske referred to the Ladki Bahin Yojna of the Maharashtra Government, which provides financial aid to the eligible women.
He said that the Bill helped the Mahayuti form the government in Maharashtra after the 2024 polls, as the people gave them a record mandate, which was never seen in the history of the state.
He also said that the dream of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who wrote the Constitution, was being fulfilled. Mhaske, a former mayor of Thane, lashed out at the Congress for its anti-women attitude.
"Congress is a party against women. In 1996, when the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced, Congress orchestrated the fall of the HD Deve Gowda government, so that women could not get a reservation. After 2014, there has been a lot of change in the country." He also referred to the famous Shah Bano case, saying it was a classic example of polarisation for the Congress.
"I urge all the MPs to support this Bill as it belongs to the country and not a particular party, and leave aside political differences," said Mhaske, who represents Thane constituency in Maharashtra.
He once again maintained that his party, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will support this Bill.