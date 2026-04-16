ETV Bharat / bharat

Naresh Mhaske Backs Women's Reservation Bill Amendment In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske said his party supports the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill. Mhaske referred to the Ladki Bahin Yojna of the Maharashtra Government, which provides financial aid to the eligible women.

He said that the Bill helped the Mahayuti form the government in Maharashtra after the 2024 polls, as the people gave them a record mandate, which was never seen in the history of the state.

He also said that the dream of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who wrote the Constitution, was being fulfilled. Mhaske, a former mayor of Thane, lashed out at the Congress for its anti-women attitude.