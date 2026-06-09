ETV Bharat / bharat

Naresh Balyan MCOCA Case: Delhi Court Issues Second NBW Against Absconding Gangster Kapil Sangwan

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday issued a second non-bailable warrant (NBW) against gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Delhi Police had requested the court to issue an NBW against Nandu as required in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to conduct trial against him in absentia. Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is also an accused in the case.

Special Judge (MP/MLA) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court issued the second NBW against Sangwan, who is absconding and is alleged to be operating an organised crime syndicate from abroad. The matter has been listed for compliance on July 9. The court is likely to hear arguments on the framing of charges from July 20.

Delhi Police had sought issuance of the warrant, submitting that Sangwan remains untraceable and that proceedings for trial in absentia under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are required to be initiated. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, along with advocate Samridhi Dobhal, appeared for Delhi Police and informed the court that Sangwan had not been apprehended despite efforts by the investigating agency.