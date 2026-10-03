Narco-trafficking Kingpin Navpreet Singh Aka Navab Kirk Brought Back To India From Turkiye: Amit Shah
Shah said the accused Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship under fake identity and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
New Delhi: An alleged drug trafficker was brought back to India from Turkiye after the Centre managed to secure his deportation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
Shah, in a post on X, identified him as "hardened narco-trafficking kingpin" Navpreet Singh.
He said that Singh was brought back to India on Saturday and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of.
Shah said that the accused had obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan
"Modi govt has achieved a historic milestone by securing the deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye," the Home Minister said.
Modi govt has achieved a historic milestone by securing the deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2026
Obtaining Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk, he had continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from…
"Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation," he said.
Shah congratulated all the agencies for the successful operation.
He asserted that the government was "committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029".
Last month, the Punjab Police had managed to extradite Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from Canada.
Singh is accused of providing logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the US. He was wanted in several cases under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. Punjab Police said that the accused has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences and other criminal activities.
Earlier in April, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and suspected drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola was brought back to India from Turkey. HM Shah had then said that the Narcotics Control Bureau had achieved a breakthrough in securing Dola’s return. He said Dola’s arrest reflected the government’s resolve to bring narcotics fugitives and members of organised crime syndicates to justice.
In May, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation, had also extradited fugitive Prabhdeep Singh from Azerbaijan in connection with a major narcotics case involving the recovery of 358 kg of heroin. Prabhdeep, who had been absconding since 2023, was brought back to India from Baku by a three-member Special Cell team after completion of extradition formalities, police said.
India and Turkey signed an extradition treaty in 2001, which came into force in June 2002. The agreement allows both countries to seek the transfer of fugitives wanted in terrorism and other serious criminal cases.
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