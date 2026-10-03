ETV Bharat / bharat

Narco-trafficking Kingpin Navpreet Singh Aka Navab Kirk Brought Back To India From Turkiye: Amit Shah

Navpreet Singh ( Special Arrangement/MHA )

New Delhi: An alleged drug trafficker was brought back to India from Turkiye after the Centre managed to secure his deportation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Shah, in a post on X, identified him as "hardened narco-trafficking kingpin" Navpreet Singh. He said that Singh was brought back to India on Saturday and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Shah said that the accused had obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan "Modi govt has achieved a historic milestone by securing the deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye," the Home Minister said. "Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation," he said.