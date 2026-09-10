ETV Bharat / bharat

Narasayya Ki Bawdi Redux: Katihar School Building Worth Rs 44.85 Lakh 'Stolen'

Katihar: It’s a scene right out of the famous short story ‘Narasayya ki Bawdi’ by famous Urdu writer Jilani Bano. It could also be the famous Shyam Benegal film ‘Well Done Abba’ being played out in real life.

In a bizarre case being reported from Katihar in Bihar, a sum of Rs 44.85 lakh was withdrawn in the name of a school building that exists only on paper. The angry villagers went on to complain about the matter to the district administration, beating drums and playing trumpets.

The matter has come to light from Dighapar village of Kehunia panchayat in Pranpur block where approximately Rs 44.85 lakh was released for the construction of a government school building. However, the villagers allege that not a single brick has been laid on the ground to date while an official certificate of completion of work has been issued in the relevant government documents.

The villagers sarcastically told the officials, "Sir, our school has been stolen. Please find it and provide us with justice."

The villagers stated that they provided land through mutual cooperation for the construction of a new primary school in Dighapar. The government records indicate that the tender process for this building was completed in 2024 and the tender number 2024_BSEB_314680-1 stands registered on the Bihar e-Procurement portal. A completion certificate was subsequently issued on March 25, 2025.

A sum of Rs 44.85 lakh was released for the school's construction in three separate installments. Records show that the first installment of Rs 15 lakh was released on April 18, 2024, the second of Rs 15 lakh on September 28, 2024, and the final one of Rs 14.85 lakh on March 12, 2025. Thus, 100% payment was released on paper.

But the villagers pointed out that there is no sign of a school building or any construction on the proposed site. Not a single brick is visible on the site. It is difficult to believe that a government primary school building was ever proposed on the site.