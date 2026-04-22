Nandigram No Longer A SEZ, But A Special Political Zone, As Suvendu Faces Off One-Time Assistant Pabitra Kar
Nandigram agitation organiser Sheikh Sufiyan sounds stern warning to Adhikari, as the state BJP chief chases a second upset in Bhabanipur, reports Suman Batabyal.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Kolkata: With less than 24 hours to go for the first phase of polling in West Bengal, Nandigram is again in the spotlight. According to political analysts, this fire is fuelled less by the heat of the election itself, and more by political hubris, a thirst for revenge, and a battle for survival.
On the one side, stands Suvendu Adhikari, who earned the moniker of "Giant Killer" in the 2021 Assembly elections by defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on his home turf of Nandigram by a margin of 1,956 votes. On the other, stands Pabitra Kar, representing Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC), whose political history is inextricably intertwined with Nandigram. Though the CM isn't herself contesting against Adhikari on Nandigram, the battle still feels like a repeat of the 2021 showdown.
The sole question lingering along the banks of the Haldi River is this: Will Adhikari be able to retain his "Giant Killer" image in Nandigram, or will a change of guard take place right here, in the very cradle of the land agitation movement that brought up new political forces that have dominated the state for the last 15 years?
Analysts say that the 1,956-vote margin had, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, widened to nearly 8,000 votes. But politics is not mere mathematics; it is a matter of emotion and a deep connect to the soil. Adhikari's election agent, Meghnad Pal, asserts, "This time, Suvendu (Adhikari) will win by a margin of at least 30,000 votes," a statement carrying a distinct tone of confidence.
In contrast, Sheikh Sufiyan — a TMC leader and a key organiser of the historic land agitation movement — has issued a stern warning: "Mark my words; this time, Suvendu will be defeated by his very own people. He will lose by at least 20,000 votes. The stronghold of the 'Lotus Camp' will be reduced to ashes, consumed by internal fire."
Alongside Nandigram, Adhikari is also contesting from Bhabanipur this time, against the CM, from her own home turf. Drawing attention to this fact, Sufiyan delivered a scathing taunt: "Even a child knows what happens when you try to ride two boats at once. As for the rest, you can verify it yourself when the results are declared on May 4."
Although he was a principal organiser of the 2007 Nandigram land agitation, Adhikari’s home is actually in Kanthi. Pabitra, on the other hand, is a true son of Nandigram. That's why many observers believe the battle for Nandigram this time is not merely a contest between the BJP and the TMC; but a battle for prestige — a showdown between an "outsider" and a "son of the soil". Pabitra Kar — once Adhikari’s shadow — is now the TMC candidate.
However, while out campaigning, Pabitra claims he never shared any close ties with Adhikari, and was at no point his follower. He even asserts that back in 2013 — while still a member of TMC — Adhikari had had him suspended from the party for three months, simply because he had initiated Ram Navami rituals.
In Pabitra Kar’s words: "I have always admired the TMC, and disliked Adhikari as an individual right from the start. Unable to tolerate the arrogance of the Adhikari family, I left TMC to contest as an Independent, and won the Nandigram Panchayat at a time when he [Suvendu] was a minister holding 3-4 portfolios. It was because of him that I left TMC and joined BJP. He joined the BJP after I did. Since it proved impossible to work alongside him in the same party, I returned to my old 'home', Trinamool."
During his own campaign, Adhikari refrains from explicitly naming Pabitra. Nevertheless, the tone adopted by the middle son of Kanthi's powerful Adhikari family remains aggressive: "Trinamool will secure neither the Hindu vote nor the votes of the poor Muslims." He asserted that the BJP is poised to win all 35 Assembly seats in undivided Medinipur district.
Significantly, while the BJP is leveling allegations of political terror against the ruling party elsewhere in the state, the situation in Nandigram presents a stark contrast. TMC alleges that the BJP is attempting to clear the area of their cadres by utilising the Election Commission to file false cases against them. Sheikh Sufiyan said: "Adhikari’s grassroots support has crumbled, so he is now exploiting the ECI to fabricate cases against our people."
Responding to the allegation, Adhikari’s polling agent Meghnath Pal states unequivocally: "We have no concerns regarding victory; our sole focus is on widening the margin of that victory." He contends that, following the 2021 election results has delivered a psychological blow to the TMC in Nandigram.
That historic battle continues to animate Nandigram’s politics. It was through that very duel — Mamata versus Suvendu — that Nandigram emerged as the state’s most prominent political hotspot. Mamata’s injury during campaigning — and her subsequent campaigning from a wheelchair — remains the subject of intense discussion. While BJP alleges that it was mere "drama" staged to garner sympathy, TMC counters with the claim that Suvendu was "helped to victory through deliberate power outages". That matter is still sub-judice.
A distinct difference in strategy is also evident between the two camps in the current campaign. Adhikari scours Nandigram from morning till afternoon, before rushing off to Bhabanipur in Kolkata later in the day. In contrast, the TMC candidate, Pabitra Kar, has dug his heels in, remaining steadfastly rooted in Nandigram.
Mathematically speaking, the "Lotus Camp (BJP)" holds the edge in the light of the 2021 Assembly victory, followed by the capture of 11 of 17 Gram Panchayats across Nandigram’s two blocks in 2023, and a lead of 8,200 votes for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, in politics, "mood" counts for more than arithmetic. It is on this very terrain that TMC intends to make its play. Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC’s All India General Secretary, created quite a stir by organising free health camps — dubbed 'Sebashray' — in Nandigram, modeled after similar initiatives in his own constituency, Diamond Harbour. The ruling party claims that, alongside TMC workers and supporters, a significant number of BJP members also availed themselves of the services provided at these camps — a move that leaders like Sufiyan are optimistic will yield electoral dividends.
The BJP has launched a counter-offensive, alleging that Abhishek himself had initially intended to contest from Nandigram this time, which was the reason for holding the 'Sebashray' camps. However, an internal report by the TMC's political consultant agency I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) reportedly warned that Nandigram was a "high-risk" seat — hence the last-minute change of candidate. The TMC has dismissed the claim as "gossip", asserting that "the BJP is resorting to false propaganda only because they have sensed their impending defeat".
All things considered, Nandigram is no longer merely an electoral constituency; but a battlefield of political symbolism. The history of the 2007 land agitation — which marked the beginning of the end of Left Front rule in the state — has today faded into oblivion. The original issues — whether it concerns industrialisation or the protection of land rights — are no longer the focal points. Now, only one equation prevails: Mamata Vs Suvendu. The entire electoral battle revolves around this single, defining issue.
In the words of political analysts, "Nandigram is no longer a Special Economic Zone; it is a Special Political Zone." Here, every vote is not merely a statistic; but carries a distinct message — of power, of retribution, or of the future.
As polling day draws closer, tensions are mounting. Excitement is spreading from village to village. The sole question remains: Will the "Giant Killer" be able to retain his crown? Or will his fortress crumble right here on this very soil? May 4 will provide the answer. Until then, Nandigram remains the greatest thriller in Bengal's politics.
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