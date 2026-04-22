ETV Bharat / bharat

Nandigram No Longer A SEZ, But A Special Political Zone, As Suvendu Faces Off One-Time Assistant Pabitra Kar

Kolkata: With less than 24 hours to go for the first phase of polling in West Bengal, Nandigram is again in the spotlight. According to political analysts, this fire is fuelled less by the heat of the election itself, and more by political hubris, a thirst for revenge, and a battle for survival.

On the one side, stands Suvendu Adhikari, who earned the moniker of "Giant Killer" in the 2021 Assembly elections by defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on his home turf of Nandigram by a margin of 1,956 votes. On the other, stands Pabitra Kar, representing Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC), whose political history is inextricably intertwined with Nandigram. Though the CM isn't herself contesting against Adhikari on Nandigram, the battle still feels like a repeat of the 2021 showdown.

The sole question lingering along the banks of the Haldi River is this: Will Adhikari be able to retain his "Giant Killer" image in Nandigram, or will a change of guard take place right here, in the very cradle of the land agitation movement that brought up new political forces that have dominated the state for the last 15 years?

Analysts say that the 1,956-vote margin had, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, widened to nearly 8,000 votes. But politics is not mere mathematics; it is a matter of emotion and a deep connect to the soil. Adhikari's election agent, Meghnad Pal, asserts, "This time, Suvendu (Adhikari) will win by a margin of at least 30,000 votes," a statement carrying a distinct tone of confidence.

In contrast, Sheikh Sufiyan — a TMC leader and a key organiser of the historic land agitation movement — has issued a stern warning: "Mark my words; this time, Suvendu will be defeated by his very own people. He will lose by at least 20,000 votes. The stronghold of the 'Lotus Camp' will be reduced to ashes, consumed by internal fire."

Alongside Nandigram, Adhikari is also contesting from Bhabanipur this time, against the CM, from her own home turf. Drawing attention to this fact, Sufiyan delivered a scathing taunt: "Even a child knows what happens when you try to ride two boats at once. As for the rest, you can verify it yourself when the results are declared on May 4."

Although he was a principal organiser of the 2007 Nandigram land agitation, Adhikari’s home is actually in Kanthi. Pabitra, on the other hand, is a true son of Nandigram. That's why many observers believe the battle for Nandigram this time is not merely a contest between the BJP and the TMC; but a battle for prestige — a showdown between an "outsider" and a "son of the soil". Pabitra Kar — once Adhikari’s shadow — is now the TMC candidate.

However, while out campaigning, Pabitra claims he never shared any close ties with Adhikari, and was at no point his follower. He even asserts that back in 2013 — while still a member of TMC — Adhikari had had him suspended from the party for three months, simply because he had initiated Ram Navami rituals.

In Pabitra Kar’s words: "I have always admired the TMC, and disliked Adhikari as an individual right from the start. Unable to tolerate the arrogance of the Adhikari family, I left TMC to contest as an Independent, and won the Nandigram Panchayat at a time when he [Suvendu] was a minister holding 3-4 portfolios. It was because of him that I left TMC and joined BJP. He joined the BJP after I did. Since it proved impossible to work alongside him in the same party, I returned to my old 'home', Trinamool."

During his own campaign, Adhikari refrains from explicitly naming Pabitra. Nevertheless, the tone adopted by the middle son of Kanthi's powerful Adhikari family remains aggressive: "Trinamool will secure neither the Hindu vote nor the votes of the poor Muslims." He asserted that the BJP is poised to win all 35 Assembly seats in undivided Medinipur district.