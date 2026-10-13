ETV Bharat / bharat

Nandan Nilekani Proposes AI Use To Prevent Exam Leaks, Calls For CBT Across Country

New Delhi: Former UIDAI chairman and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has proposed using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate examination question papers on the day of the test to prevent paper leaks and eliminate incentives for their illegal sale.

ANI reported that, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday, Nilekani said a large question bank could be used to generate papers at the last minute, making it difficult for anyone to obtain and sell a predetermined question paper in advance.

"Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold. So, the way to solve this is to really have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day," he said.

He added that this approach would eliminate the question of a fixed question paper and remove the economic incentive for leaks.

Nilekani also called for expanding computer-based testing (CBT) across the country, stressing the need for a wider network of examination centres to make the transition possible.

"The other thing is, of course, how to make sure all exams are done on computer-based testing, and that requires a network of locations. We have 1,50,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded," he said.

Nilekani, who heads a high-powered task force constituted to recommend reforms to India's public examination system, said the panel would address systemic weaknesses in the conduct of examinations. He expressed confidence that the government would act on its recommendations.