Nandan Nilekani Proposes AI Use To Prevent Exam Leaks, Calls For CBT Across Country
The high-powered task force, chaired by Nilekani, has been mandated to examine reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Former UIDAI chairman and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has proposed using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate examination question papers on the day of the test to prevent paper leaks and eliminate incentives for their illegal sale.
ANI reported that, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday, Nilekani said a large question bank could be used to generate papers at the last minute, making it difficult for anyone to obtain and sell a predetermined question paper in advance.
Delhi | On NEET paper leak issue, Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani says, "Why do we need to have something called 'a' question paper? Because the moment you have a question paper, then that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold... So, the way to solve this is to… pic.twitter.com/bGPNyF5A2m— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
"Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold. So, the way to solve this is to really have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day," he said.
He added that this approach would eliminate the question of a fixed question paper and remove the economic incentive for leaks.
Nilekani also called for expanding computer-based testing (CBT) across the country, stressing the need for a wider network of examination centres to make the transition possible.
"The other thing is, of course, how to make sure all exams are done on computer-based testing, and that requires a network of locations. We have 1,50,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded," he said.
Nilekani, who heads a high-powered task force constituted to recommend reforms to India's public examination system, said the panel would address systemic weaknesses in the conduct of examinations. He expressed confidence that the government would act on its recommendations.
"I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee. And the Prime Minister is very keen to implement our decisions," he said.
During the session, when asked whether AI could generate question papers on the actual day of an examination, Nilekani replied in the affirmative.
The Centre has initiated a review of the public examination system, including tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On August 29, it invited students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to submit suggestions on reforms to the system.
The high-powered task force, chaired by Nilekani, has been mandated to examine reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the panel on July 26, a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, according to the information provided. The committee is yet to submit its report.
The eighth edition of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, hosted in India, brought together more than 500 public- and private-sector leaders from around the world. Held under the theme A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power, the forum focused on shifting geopolitical dynamics, emerging risks and opportunities, and pathways to future prosperity.
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