ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 6 In Hooghly Ask President Murmu To Permit Euthanasia After Names Omitted From SIR

Kolkata: One of them is a former school headmistress. Another’s father cast his first vote in 1962, and has been voting his entire life. Needless to say, his name appears in the 2002 voter list, which has been declared as the base year by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, none of their names appeared in the updated voter list. Now, they are among six residents of Hooghly district who have submitted a petition to the President, seeking to allow them to choose euthanasia.

Their stance is unequivocal. If, despite possessing all necessary documents, one is destined to die in a detention camp simply because their name is missing from the voter's list, it is better to choose to death on one's own terms.

On Monday, these six individuals submitted their petitions for euthanasia to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Arambagh. They carried posters displaying their government documents on their bodies. All of them are residents of Ward No. 6 under the Arambagh Municipality, where the SIR has struck off the names of 206 individuals from the voter's list.

'Prefer Euthanasia Over Being Forced Into A Detention Camp'

Among the petitioners is Taibunnesa Begum, the former Headmistress of Goghat Bhagabati Girls' School. She was a teacher for 24 years, and her late husband was the Principal of Arambagh Girls' College. Taibunnesa said, "My parents' names appeared in the 2002 voter's list; I simply do not understand why my name was excluded. I was a government employee and continue to receive my pension to this day."

She added, "The ECI appears to be flouting all established rules and regulations. They deleted my name, despite the fact that I possess every conceivable document — from passport to various other official records. Given all this, the exclusion of my name constitutes gross negligence by the ECI. Having failed to find any other avenue for redress, I am now petitioning the President for the right to euthanasia."