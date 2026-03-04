ETV Bharat / bharat

'Names Of Three Family Members Cleared, Four Deleted. How Is This Possible? There's A BJP Conspiracy'

By Partha Das

Malda: The Election Commission has published West Bengal’s final electoral roll, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. While documents of several voters remain under judicial scrutiny, the list has revealed a startling gap of missing names, which are 6,366,952 in number. Another 6,006,675 voters remain “under adjudication”, with their documents currently being examined by the judicial officers.

The scale of exclusion has triggered widespread anxiety. Many fear that voters whose names are under review due to “data discrepancies” may ultimately be struck off the rolls. What has deepened the unease is that several of those excluded had figured in the 2002 list following an intensive revision of rolls at that time and had voted in several elections since then. The question now doing the rounds among the 'deleted' voters are, why then have their names been struck off from the list this time, and what lies ahead for them. These are questions that now dominate public discourse in the state.

West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal, has acknowledged that “some mistakes” have occurred and has assured that the Commission has acted swiftly wherever errors were detected. But, that assurance has done little to calm those, who find themselves disenfranchised. And, among many of them, a deeper fear is taking root that they may no longer be regarded as Indian citizens, and could even face detention camps or deportation.

Fear In Old Malda

The anxiety is palpable in Old Malda Municipal area of Malda district. Nearly 60,000 voters from this civic area cast their ballots in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Electoral data shows that of the 20 municipal wards, Congress led in two, while the BJP led in 18. In the 2021 Assembly elections too, the BJP had led in most wards of the municipality. Yet, the civic board is currently controlled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with virtually no presence of any opposition.

The SIR has thrown up some startling figures in this area. More than 4,000 names have been deleted from the voter list. While some deletions pertain to deceased persons, or those who have shifted residence, a significant number involve residents who continue to live in the area, but have nonetheless been excluded.

These voters are now approaching their ward councillors daily for redress. The councillors, however, say their hands are tied and are advising affected individuals to fill out Form 6 to seek re-enrolment.

The highest number of deletions has been recorded in Ward numbers 2, 7 and 19. In Ward 2, 550 names have been deleted, with another 100 flagged as ‘under adjudication’. Ward 7 has witnessed 504 deletions and 36 names flagged for discrepancies. In Ward 19, 718 voters have not found a place in the final roll, while 408 remain under scrutiny. Residents say the problem extends beyond these three wards, with numerous names missing from the final roll published on February 28.

How Did We Get Different Results?

Liton Kumar Das, a resident of Ward number 19, asked, "Our family has seven voters. During the SIR process, we received hearing notices. Each of us submitted documents as per the Commission’s guidelines. After the voter list was published, we found that three names remain, but four got deleted. How did we get different results in the same process?”

He added, “I don’t understand why four of our names were selectively deleted. We are in fear. I believe there is a BJP conspiracy behind this. We want our names restored to the voter list.”