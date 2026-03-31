ETV Bharat / bharat

Nalanda University's Revival Symbol Of Commitment To Re-Establish Its Glory In Modern Form: Murmu

Rajgir: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the revival of Nalanda University is a symbol of national and international commitment to re-establish its glorious heritage in a modern setting.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the university here, she said the ancient Nalanda University had established itself as a great centre of knowledge for about eight centuries, and its fall was a very big loss not only for India but for the entire world. "Its revival is a symbol of national and international commitment to re-establish the university's glorious heritage in a modern setting," Murmu said.

Conferring degrees to the graduates, the President said the students of the institute receive a "shared inheritance" of humanity. "Students graduating from here receive two things -- a degree and an inheritance. While the degree is their personal achievement, the heritage of humanity they inherit here is a shared one," Murmu added.