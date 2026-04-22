ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nagrikdevo Bhava' Must Be At Heart Of Every Decision: PM Modi To Over 1 Crore Civil Servants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written letters to over a crore civil servants telling them that the principle of 'Nagrikdevo Bhava' (citizen is god) must be at the heart of every decision and the government must serve the people to the best of its abilities.

The Prime Minister also conveyed to the civil servants that governance must be grounded in compassion and that those who bear the responsibility of public service must themselves be the finest examples of lifelong learning.

The letters, written on April 20, a day ahead of Civil Services Day, were issued in 12 languages — Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi, Assamese, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil — ensuring wider reach across Ministries, Departments, States and Union Territories.

Modi said the 21st century is a time of great challenges as well as opportunities, and trends are changing every day, new technologies are emerging, and new innovations are constantly happening. He said both the citizens and the world have great expectations from the country.

"It is important that the government's services and work culture are tuned to make the maximum out of this historic era. Making learning a lifelong habit through the use of platforms such as the iGOT Karmayogi platform is important in this regard. You are choosing to be better so that Bharat can be better," he said.

Addressing the civil servants as 'Karmayogi', the Prime Minister said he has written the letter to them at a very special time, as in many parts of India, it is a festive season. He said the atmosphere is filled with the enthusiasm of Rongali Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Boishakh, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Baisakhi.