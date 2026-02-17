ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagpur To Set World Record With 158-Foot Tall Hanuman Idol At Koradi

Nagpur: The Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan in Koradi is constructing the tallest and most magnificent Hanuman statue in the country. The statue itself will be 158 ft tall. With the lower base and spire the total height will be 163 ft. Currently, the tallest Hanuman statue is in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule inspected the construction site, accompanied by administrative officers. A comprehensive development plan has been prepared by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

The project includes laser projection mapping, underwater lighting, a butterfly garden and a skill development centre to transform the site into a major tourist destination. Additionally, a hostel for 500 children is being planned.