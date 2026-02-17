Nagpur To Set World Record With 158-Foot Tall Hanuman Idol At Koradi
Koradi Temple is expected to turn into a modern tourist hub with laser shows and a skill development centre.
Nagpur: The Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan in Koradi is constructing the tallest and most magnificent Hanuman statue in the country. The statue itself will be 158 ft tall. With the lower base and spire the total height will be 163 ft. Currently, the tallest Hanuman statue is in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule inspected the construction site, accompanied by administrative officers. A comprehensive development plan has been prepared by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).
The project includes laser projection mapping, underwater lighting, a butterfly garden and a skill development centre to transform the site into a major tourist destination. Additionally, a hostel for 500 children is being planned.
The project aims to set a 'world record' for the tallest Hanuman statue in the country. It is being constructed using RCC cement concrete and special zinc-coated metallic paint designed to be maintenance-free and resistant to all environmental conditions.
"The work on the Hanuman idol will be completed in three months, and the inauguration ceremony will be held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah," said Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Over 60 per cent of the construction is already complete.
According to sculptor Jatin Kumar, 178 cubic metres of concrete and 140 tonnes of iron have been used for the 281-tonne statue. Since the idol is located in the middle of a lake, boats will be arranged for visitors. Along with religious tourism, these developments will strengthen Koradi’s identity as a modern, tourist destination.