Nagoba Jatara, India's Second-Largest Tribal Festival, Begins In Adilabad
Thousands of devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and beyond will visit the multi-day Nagoba jatara
Published : January 19, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Adilabad: The Nagoba Jatara, India's second-largest tribal festival, commenced with grandeur at midnight on Sunday in Keslapur village, Indravelli mandal, Adilabad district. Special pujas marked the launch, adhering strictly to the age-old customs of the Mesram clan.
The Nagoba temple premises buzzed with spiritual fervour as shehnai and drum beats echoed through the vibrant atmosphere. Flickering torches illuminated the night, drawing hundreds of devotees to witness the sacred rituals led by Mesram elders.
Rituals kicked off with a purification ceremony using preserved Ganges water from behind the sanctum. This holy water cleansed the site ahead of the main puja, culminating at midnight in a private abhishekam for the presiding deity Sheshasai.
Temple head priest Venkat Rao, along with Katoras Hanmanthu, Kosu, and Mesram elders, conducted the ritual bathing.
Post-abhishekam, the sacred water was sprinkled on waiting devotees, ushering in darshan of the Naga deity within the sanctum sanctorum. Throngs offered fervent prayers for family and community welfare.
Tradition also saw the gathering of newlywed Mesram daughters-in-law, reinforcing clan bonds.
Earlier, the deity's ornaments arrived in a ceremonial procession from Muradi's old temple to Keslapur. Mesram women and sons-in-law built symbolic anthills with mud, performed pujas, and fetched ritual water from a nearby pond in fresh pots.
Adilabad MLA Vedma Bojju, District Collector Rajarshi Shah, SP Akhil Mahajan, and Utnoor ITDA Project Officer Yuvaraj Marmat graced the event. Mesram clan members honoured them with traditional turbans.
The multi-day Nagoba Jatra draws thousands from Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and beyond. Meanwhile, the largest tribal festival, Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Telangana's Mulugu district, is scheduled from January 28 to 31.
