Nagoba Jatara, India's Second-Largest Tribal Festival, Begins In Adilabad

Adilabad: The Nagoba Jatara, India's second-largest tribal festival, commenced with grandeur at midnight on Sunday in Keslapur village, Indravelli mandal, Adilabad district. Special pujas marked the launch, adhering strictly to the age-old customs of the Mesram clan.

The Nagoba temple premises buzzed with spiritual fervour as shehnai and drum beats echoed through the vibrant atmosphere. Flickering torches illuminated the night, drawing hundreds of devotees to witness the sacred rituals led by Mesram elders.

Rituals kicked off with a purification ceremony using preserved Ganges water from behind the sanctum. This holy water cleansed the site ahead of the main puja, culminating at midnight in a private abhishekam for the presiding deity Sheshasai.

Temple head priest Venkat Rao, along with Katoras Hanmanthu, Kosu, and Mesram elders, conducted the ritual bathing.