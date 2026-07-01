ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Azad Meets Family Of Uttarakhand Youth Killed In Alleged Assault; Demands Impartial Probe By CBI

Tehri Gerwal: After facing restrictions from police over the last two days, Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Tuesday evening met the family of Ketan Lal, who died last month after alleged assault, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.

Azad arrived in Dewal village and spent nearly three hours with the bereaved family, during which he offered condolences and assured them of his support. He also demanded an impartial investigation by CBI into the case.

Ketan Lal, a resident of Deval village in Pratapnagar block, died on June 8 under mysterious circumstances. His family has alleged that he died after being assaulted.

Amid tension and demands for justice, Azad had first attempted to visit the family on June 28 but was stopped by police in Haridwar, who cited security concerns. In protest, he staged a sit-in demonstration and agreed to leave only after being assured that a meeting with the family would be facilitated.

He again set out for Pratapnagar with a convoy on Tuesday. Police restricted the number of vehicles accompanying him, while his supporters were stopped at several points, including Haridwar, Bhadrakali and Narendranagar.

Upset over the restrictions, Azad and a handful of supporters walked nearly three kilometres in the rain from Narendranagar towards Hindolakhal. He was later allowed to continue with three vehicles and one escort vehicle.