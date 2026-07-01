MP Azad Meets Family Of Uttarakhand Youth Killed In Alleged Assault; Demands Impartial Probe By CBI
Chandra Shekhar has promised to take the battle from the streets to the Parliament and insisted the issue be heard by a fast track court.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Tehri Gerwal: After facing restrictions from police over the last two days, Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Tuesday evening met the family of Ketan Lal, who died last month after alleged assault, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.
Azad arrived in Dewal village and spent nearly three hours with the bereaved family, during which he offered condolences and assured them of his support. He also demanded an impartial investigation by CBI into the case.
Ketan Lal, a resident of Deval village in Pratapnagar block, died on June 8 under mysterious circumstances. His family has alleged that he died after being assaulted.
Amid tension and demands for justice, Azad had first attempted to visit the family on June 28 but was stopped by police in Haridwar, who cited security concerns. In protest, he staged a sit-in demonstration and agreed to leave only after being assured that a meeting with the family would be facilitated.
He again set out for Pratapnagar with a convoy on Tuesday. Police restricted the number of vehicles accompanying him, while his supporters were stopped at several points, including Haridwar, Bhadrakali and Narendranagar.
Upset over the restrictions, Azad and a handful of supporters walked nearly three kilometres in the rain from Narendranagar towards Hindolakhal. He was later allowed to continue with three vehicles and one escort vehicle.
Under heavy police security, Azad reached Deval village at around 6:15 PM. During his meeting with Ketan's father Dhanpal Lal, the MP promised to raise the issue "from the streets to Parliament" and said he would continue speaking for the family until justice is delivered.
The Parliamentarian further demanded strict action against those responsible and put forward several demands, including a CBI inquiry into the case, a fast-track court trial, an immediate meeting between the Chief Minister and the family. He also urged to relocate the family to a safer place, citing that they are allegedly living in fear.
Azad also expressed anger over the manner in which he was stopped during his earlier visit. He claimed his shirt was torn during the commotion at the protest site in Haridwar and said he would carry the torn shirt to Parliament and raise the matter before the Lok Sabha Speaker. Visibly upset with the treatment, Azad said, "I will take the torn shirt to the Parliament session and raise the issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker."
Moreover, activists of the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party gathered in Haridwar from different districts, raising slogans in support of Azad's visit.
In view of the situation, police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Haridwar and other places including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, to Haridwar, in large numbers to prevent large gatherings of supporters. Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar remained in Damkothi along with other officials, to prevent any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, some local villagers have alleged that the issue is being politicised.
What Chandrashekhar Said
- Urges the CM to meet the victim's family soon and assure justice
- There should be a CBI investigation into Ketan murder case.
- Hearing should be held in fast track court for quick justice.
- Victim's family in panic should be displaced to another safer place.