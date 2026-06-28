ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagapattinam International Port To Get Duty Free Shops As India-Sri Lanka Ferry Traffic Booms

Chennai: The international passenger terminal at Nagapattinam Port, which anchors the passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka, is set to undergo a major upgrade.

In a first for the port, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish duty-free retail shops to bring the terminal on par with standard international maritime and aviation hubs worldwide. The terminal, developed by the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) to boost maritime connectivity, facilitates ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai near Jaffna in Sri Lanka’s northern province.

Since its launch in August 2024, the route has emerged as a vital transit link for tourists, pilgrims, business travelers, and members of the Indian and Sri Lankan diaspora.

Supported by dedicated Customs, Immigration, Port Health, and Security facilities, the ferry service currently operates on a regular schedule with a capacity of 150 passengers per voyage. According to a senior official, the route has witnessed encouraging patronage, already carrying more than 25,000 passengers since its inception.