ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagaon Parliamentary Seat By-Poll To See Tripartite Contest Between Congress, BJP, And AIUDF

Hyderabad: The October 6 by-poll to the Nagaon parliamentary constituency in Assam is set to see a tripartite contest between Congress, BJP and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The seat was vacated by former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the BJP just before the Assam Assembly election 2026 and was elected as an MLA.

The Congress has fielded former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora, setting up a high-stakes contest against BJP nominee Devasish Sharma, a former IAS officer who served as the deputy commissioner of Nagaon. The AIUDF has fielded its supremo Badruddin Ajmal, who is currently the MLA from Binnakandi.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that Congress will put up a strong campaign. "We are very confident of putting up a solid campaign, and we are confident of a victory in the forthcoming Nagaon by-election," he said.

On Ajmal joining the poll fray, Gogoi said it showed the strong position of the Congress in the upcoming election and claimed that Ajmal was being brought in to support Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"It just shows how strong the position of Congress is in the forthcoming Nagaon parliamentary by-elections. Earlier, the AIUDF was thinking about another candidate, but after the Congress party announced its official candidate, the AIUDF have done a rethink. BJP has panicked and understood that the Congress has put forward a strong candidate. They have panicked and called upon their trusted political ally, Maulana Ajmal ji, to take the next step to help Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.