Nagaon Parliamentary Seat By-Poll To See Tripartite Contest Between Congress, BJP, And AIUDF
The Congress has fielded former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora against BJP nominee Devasish Sharma, a former bureaucrat. The AIUDF has fielded its supremo, Badruddin Ajmal.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The October 6 by-poll to the Nagaon parliamentary constituency in Assam is set to see a tripartite contest between Congress, BJP and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
The seat was vacated by former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the BJP just before the Assam Assembly election 2026 and was elected as an MLA.
The Congress has fielded former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora, setting up a high-stakes contest against BJP nominee Devasish Sharma, a former IAS officer who served as the deputy commissioner of Nagaon. The AIUDF has fielded its supremo Badruddin Ajmal, who is currently the MLA from Binnakandi.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that Congress will put up a strong campaign. "We are very confident of putting up a solid campaign, and we are confident of a victory in the forthcoming Nagaon by-election," he said.
On Ajmal joining the poll fray, Gogoi said it showed the strong position of the Congress in the upcoming election and claimed that Ajmal was being brought in to support Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"It just shows how strong the position of Congress is in the forthcoming Nagaon parliamentary by-elections. Earlier, the AIUDF was thinking about another candidate, but after the Congress party announced its official candidate, the AIUDF have done a rethink. BJP has panicked and understood that the Congress has put forward a strong candidate. They have panicked and called upon their trusted political ally, Maulana Ajmal ji, to take the next step to help Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.
Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami said, "We have just received news that Badruddin Ajmal will be contesting from the Nagaon constituency. He has been fielded there specifically to split the Congress vote. They have already tried using various people to split the vote. But the people of Nagaon know that this seat was ours, and Bora will win again this time."
Following the final delimitation order by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 2023, the political and religious equations flipped entirely.
Political analysts estimate that the ratio of Hindu to Muslim electorates, which stood at roughly 60:40 before the restructuring, has shifted to over 51% Muslim voters. The demographic transformation occurred because of a direct swap of assembly segments between Nagaon and the newly created 'Kaziranga' parliamentary constituencies.
Three Hindu-dominated assembly segments — Hojai, Lumding, and Barhampur — were removed from Nagaon and transferred to Kaziranga.
Meanwhile, three minority-dominated assembly segments — Dhing, Rupahihat, and Samaguri — were brought into Nagaon from the erstwhile 'Kaliabor' constituency.
The counting of votes is set to take place on October 9. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule on September 8 for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam.
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