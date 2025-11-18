Nagaland University Develops High-Yield Ginger Variety 'SAS-KEVÜ'
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Nagaland University researchers have developed a new ginger variety, SAS- KEVÜ, that consistently delivers superior yield, dry matter recovery and culinary quality, making it a high-value option for farmers and the spice-processing industry.
Initiated under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Spices, located in Nagaland University, SAS- KEVÜ emerged after nearly a decade of scientific evaluation and extensive multi-location testing across seven AICRP centres in India.
The research was led by Prof CS Maiti and Dr Graceli I Yepthomi from the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.
The SAS-KEVÜ was formally notified by the Sub-Committee on Crop Standards, Notification and Release of Varieties (Horticultural Crops), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and published in the Gazette of India.
With a yield potential of 17.21 tonnes per hectare, SAS-KEVÜ outperformed the national check variety by more than nine per cent in national demonstrations. Its dry recovery rate of 21.95 per cent offers a strong advantage for processors looking for higher output during drying. The rhizomes exhibit a soft texture, bold size and lemon-yellow flesh with significantly lower fibre, enhancing both consumer appeal and suitability for pickles, beverages, culinary use and value-added products.
“Nagaland University is proud to announce the development and National notification of a new high-yield ginger variety - ‘SAS-KEVU.’ This landmark achievement is the result of nine years of rigorous, coordinated national trials carried out by our dedicated team of scientists in collaboration with partner institutions. ‘SAS-KEVU’ has been specifically developed to deliver higher yields, improved quality, and greater resilience, offering farmers a reliable variety that can substantially enhance their incomes,” Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University.
He said that the release of this variety is expected to strengthen India’s ginger value chain, promote regional agri-innovation, and support the broader national vision for sustainable and profitable horticulture.
It is expected that the food processing industry users will benefit from SAS-KEVÜ’s moderate oil content and pulpy bold rhizomes, which aligns well with requirements for candy and ginger paste.
For farmers, the variety’s combination of high yield, high market acceptance and desirable rhizome traits translates into improved returns per hectare. The crop matures in nine months fitting seamlessly into the production cycles of regions where ginger is traditionally grown.
Tracing the journey of this project, Prof CS Maiti, Department of Horticulture, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University, said, "The variety’s journey began in 2014, when nineteen clones of the local Nadia ginger were collected from growing areas of Nagaland and studied in detail for their morphological and biochemical traits."
From these, the clone NDG-11 — later named SAS-KEVÜ — was identified as the strongest performer.
"Between 2018 and 2022, it was evaluated under national coordinated trials in Chintapalle(AP), Kozhikode (Kerala), Mizoram, Nagaland, Potangi (Odisha), Pundibari (WB)and Sikkim. Stability analyses, including GGE Biplot evaluations, confirmed SAS-KEVÜ's ability to perform well across varied agro-climatic zones, particularly in Nagaland, Pundibari in West Bengal and Chintapalle in Andhra Pradesh," Maiti explained.
