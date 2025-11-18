ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagaland University Develops High-Yield Ginger Variety 'SAS-KEVÜ'

New Delhi: The Nagaland University researchers have developed a new ginger variety, SAS- KEVÜ, that consistently delivers superior yield, dry matter recovery and culinary quality, making it a high-value option for farmers and the spice-processing industry.

Initiated under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Spices, located in Nagaland University, SAS- KEVÜ emerged after nearly a decade of scientific evaluation and extensive multi-location testing across seven AICRP centres in India.

The research was led by Prof CS Maiti and Dr Graceli I Yepthomi from the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.

The SAS-KEVÜ was formally notified by the Sub-Committee on Crop Standards, Notification and Release of Varieties (Horticultural Crops), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and published in the Gazette of India.

With a yield potential of 17.21 tonnes per hectare, SAS-KEVÜ outperformed the national check variety by more than nine per cent in national demonstrations. Its dry recovery rate of 21.95 per cent offers a strong advantage for processors looking for higher output during drying. The rhizomes exhibit a soft texture, bold size and lemon-yellow flesh with significantly lower fibre, enhancing both consumer appeal and suitability for pickles, beverages, culinary use and value-added products.

“Nagaland University is proud to announce the development and National notification of a new high-yield ginger variety - ‘SAS-KEVU.’ This landmark achievement is the result of nine years of rigorous, coordinated national trials carried out by our dedicated team of scientists in collaboration with partner institutions. ‘SAS-KEVU’ has been specifically developed to deliver higher yields, improved quality, and greater resilience, offering farmers a reliable variety that can substantially enhance their incomes,” Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University.