ETV Bharat / bharat

NAFED Eyeing Online Onion Sales; Targets Rs 100 Crore Retail Turnover, Says Jt MD Anand Mohan

New Delhi: With onion prices remaining elevated in several markets, government agencies have stepped up supplies at subsidised rates to ease pressure on consumers. Around 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of onions have been procured this season, and about 3,200 metric tonnes have been dispatched so far. Onions are being sold at Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans and retail outlets, with plans to expand sales through quick commerce platforms too.

Speaking to ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla, NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited) Joint Managing Director Anand Mohan said the cooperative is also working to improve storage recovery, and strengthen its retail operations. He also spoke about the sale of subsidised sugar through its retail outlets.

ETV Bharat: NAFED is currently selling onions at Rs 35 per kg. How is the programme progressing? How much onion has been dispatched so far?

Anand Mohan: For market stabilisation, the government procures and stores onions largely from major producing regions like Nashik. Together, NAFED and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited) have procured around 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of onions and stored them following scientific methods. The stock is being released gradually across the country and will continue to be supplied throughout the festival season. Onion consignments are being transported both by trucks and Railways.

The retail price has been fixed at Rs 35 per kg to help moderate prices in markets where onions are selling at around Rs 45-65 per kg. So far about 3,200 metric tonnes of NAFED onions have been dispatched. Supplies have been sent to cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Jammu, Patna, Lucknow and Varanasi.

ETV Bharat: Is NAFED also looking at selling subsidised onions through quick commerce and online platforms?

Anand Mohan: People can purchase through NAFED’s online portal. Besides this, we have been in discussions with a few prominent online delivery apps. However, there were issues over the price at which the product can be sold through these platforms. Currently, we are supplying through mobile vans and online retail channels like Modern Bazaar, and offline via Safal and Kendriya Bhandar. We have around 50-60 mobile vans, and are trying to ensure their presence, particularly in areas where consumers need access to onions at lower prices.

ETV Bharat: How is the retail price fixed at Rs 35 per kg? How do you ensure that price intervention for consumers does not hurt farmers?

Anand Mohan: The policy has to balance both sides. Consumers should get essential commodities at reasonable prices, but farmers should also receive a remunerative price for their produce. Market prices and modal rates are monitored on a weekly basis. Procurement is undertaken accordingly, so that farmers receive an appropriate price while sufficient stocks are available for market intervention when retail prices rise.

ETV Bharat: Onion is a highly perishable commodity. What level of storage loss does NAFED normally see?

Anand Mohan: Some loss is natural because onion is a perishable commodity. Our minimum recovery level is around 72 per cent. Good quality onions are segregated and recovered during the storage and release process. The objective is, of course, to improve recovery beyond this level wherever possible.

ETV Bharat: There have been reports that a substantial quantity of onions stored at Lasalgaon had deteriorated. What is NAFED's assessment of such losses?

Anand Mohan: If NAFED has procured around 1.10 lakh metric tonnes, any suggestion that as much as 48,000 tonnes has been lost at one location has to be seen in the proper context. For storage handled through Central Warehousing Corporation, the expected recovery benchmark has been around 72 per cent based on the earlier track record. This year, our effort is to achieve recovery above that level.