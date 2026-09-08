NAFED Eyeing Online Onion Sales; Targets Rs 100 Crore Retail Turnover, Says Jt MD Anand Mohan
"Not all of the over 100 products in our portfolio are subsidised. Our aim is to make NAFED commercially sustainable, while offering affordable, reliable products."
Published : September 8, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: With onion prices remaining elevated in several markets, government agencies have stepped up supplies at subsidised rates to ease pressure on consumers. Around 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of onions have been procured this season, and about 3,200 metric tonnes have been dispatched so far. Onions are being sold at Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans and retail outlets, with plans to expand sales through quick commerce platforms too.
Speaking to ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla, NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited) Joint Managing Director Anand Mohan said the cooperative is also working to improve storage recovery, and strengthen its retail operations. He also spoke about the sale of subsidised sugar through its retail outlets.
ETV Bharat: NAFED is currently selling onions at Rs 35 per kg. How is the programme progressing? How much onion has been dispatched so far?
Anand Mohan: For market stabilisation, the government procures and stores onions largely from major producing regions like Nashik. Together, NAFED and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited) have procured around 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of onions and stored them following scientific methods. The stock is being released gradually across the country and will continue to be supplied throughout the festival season. Onion consignments are being transported both by trucks and Railways.
The retail price has been fixed at Rs 35 per kg to help moderate prices in markets where onions are selling at around Rs 45-65 per kg. So far about 3,200 metric tonnes of NAFED onions have been dispatched. Supplies have been sent to cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Jammu, Patna, Lucknow and Varanasi.
ETV Bharat: Is NAFED also looking at selling subsidised onions through quick commerce and online platforms?
Anand Mohan: People can purchase through NAFED’s online portal. Besides this, we have been in discussions with a few prominent online delivery apps. However, there were issues over the price at which the product can be sold through these platforms. Currently, we are supplying through mobile vans and online retail channels like Modern Bazaar, and offline via Safal and Kendriya Bhandar. We have around 50-60 mobile vans, and are trying to ensure their presence, particularly in areas where consumers need access to onions at lower prices.
ETV Bharat: How is the retail price fixed at Rs 35 per kg? How do you ensure that price intervention for consumers does not hurt farmers?
Anand Mohan: The policy has to balance both sides. Consumers should get essential commodities at reasonable prices, but farmers should also receive a remunerative price for their produce. Market prices and modal rates are monitored on a weekly basis. Procurement is undertaken accordingly, so that farmers receive an appropriate price while sufficient stocks are available for market intervention when retail prices rise.
ETV Bharat: Onion is a highly perishable commodity. What level of storage loss does NAFED normally see?
Anand Mohan: Some loss is natural because onion is a perishable commodity. Our minimum recovery level is around 72 per cent. Good quality onions are segregated and recovered during the storage and release process. The objective is, of course, to improve recovery beyond this level wherever possible.
ETV Bharat: There have been reports that a substantial quantity of onions stored at Lasalgaon had deteriorated. What is NAFED's assessment of such losses?
Anand Mohan: If NAFED has procured around 1.10 lakh metric tonnes, any suggestion that as much as 48,000 tonnes has been lost at one location has to be seen in the proper context. For storage handled through Central Warehousing Corporation, the expected recovery benchmark has been around 72 per cent based on the earlier track record. This year, our effort is to achieve recovery above that level.
ETV Bharat: Does India need better storage technology for onions to reduce these losses?
Anand Mohan: There is continuous discussion and research on improving onion storage technology. Cost benefit analysis is important because more advanced storage systems also increase the storage cost per kilogram. Availability of technology, the location of storage and the economics of the system all have to be considered. At present, onions are being stored through scientific methods, but there is certainly scope for further improvement.
ETV Bharat: NAFED now has a large retail portfolio, including ready-to-eat products. How important is this business becoming for the organisation?
Anand Mohan: NAFED now has more than 100 products in its retail portfolio. These are not necessarily government subsidised products. The aim is to make the organisation commercially sustainable while offering consumers products based on affordability and reliability.
We have products like pulses and ready to eat items, including Paneer Makhani and Dal Makhani. Consumers can simply heat them before eating. We also supply products such as tea premix, coffee premix and juices, including supplies to organisations like IRCTC and the Railways. Our retail business is growing rapidly. We have seen strong growth compared to last year.
ETV Bharat: With erratic rainfall and changing weather patterns affecting crops, is NAFED preparing differently for procurement in the coming years?
Anand Mohan: NAFED's mandate is procurement. Decisions relating to crop production are primarily handled by the Agriculture Department and respective governments. Wherever the government directs us to procure, we undertake procurement. Our procurement operations are currently on track and we are not facing any major challenge.
ETV Bharat: Sugar prices have also risen sharply. Can NAFED play a similar role in making sugar available to consumers at lower prices?
Anand Mohan: We are already making an effort on our own, without subsidy, to supply sugar on a no profit, no loss basis. Sugar is being offered at around Rs 60 per kg, which is below prevailing market prices in many places. We are trying to make around two kilograms available per consumer.
ETV Bharat: Do you see NAFED expanding its direct retail presence further?
Anand Mohan: Yes. Retail is going to be an important area for NAFED. We are targeting retail turnover of more than Rs 100 crore. The retail business had earlier been making losses, but it has now turned profitable. Last year retail turnover was around Rs 42 crore, and this year we expect to cross Rs 100 crore.
For commodities supplied under government intervention programmes, including onions and pulses, NAFED generally works within the prescribed framework and receives a procurement commission. At the same time, we are expanding our own retail business with a focus on competitive prices and quality products.
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