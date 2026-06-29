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Health Minister Nadda Unveils 5 Major Digital Health Platforms To Accelerate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav,and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the 16th Conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Giving a major push to accelerate India’s digital healthcare transformation, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday launched five key digital initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), aimed at making healthcare more accessible, interoperable and citizen-centric. The new platforms include eSushrut@Clinic, the Drug Registry, Aarogya Setu 2.0, Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp chatbot and the Unified Health Interface (UHI).

“Today marks an important milestone with the launch of these digital initiatives. These applications will play a key role in building a healthier India and a digitally empowered nation by making healthcare services more accessible and efficient,” said Nadda.

The initiatives seek to strengthen India’s digital public health infrastructure by improving access to health records, standardising medical data, enabling seamless healthcare services and expanding digital health adoption across both public and private healthcare facilities.

A Lightweight Cloud-Based Hospital Management Information System

Among the major launches was eSushrut@Clinic, a lightweight cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). Designed specifically for small outpatient clinics, primary health centres, health and wellness centres and sub-centres, the platform addresses the lack of affordable digital solutions for smaller healthcare providers.

The application automates patient registration, billing, clinical documentation, speech-to-text workflows, clinical decision support and reporting while remaining simple enough for clinics without dedicated IT infrastructure. More than 800 health facilities have already been onboarded. Under an agreement between the National Health Authority (NHA) and C-DAC, the software will be available free for the first three months and subsequently at a subsidised rate of Rs 299 per month for five users, making digital health management affordable for small clinics.

Nadda also launched the Drug Registry, a nationwide standardised digital database that will serve as the single source of verified information on medicines. Developed by NHA in collaboration with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the National Resource Centre for EHR Standards, the registry currently contains over 1.23 lakh branded drugs, more than 10,000 generic medicines and nearly 29,000 substances. It will integrate with hospital management systems, e-prescription platforms and ABDM-compliant applications to ensure uniform drug identification, reduce medication errors and improve interoperability across healthcare systems.

A Comprehensive Personal Health Record Platform