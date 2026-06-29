Health Minister Nadda Unveils 5 Major Digital Health Platforms To Accelerate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
Government launches eSushrut@Clinic, Drug Registry, Aarogya Setu 2.0, Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp chatbot and Unified Health Interface to strengthen India’s digital healthcare ecosystem, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Giving a major push to accelerate India’s digital healthcare transformation, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday launched five key digital initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), aimed at making healthcare more accessible, interoperable and citizen-centric. The new platforms include eSushrut@Clinic, the Drug Registry, Aarogya Setu 2.0, Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp chatbot and the Unified Health Interface (UHI).
“Today marks an important milestone with the launch of these digital initiatives. These applications will play a key role in building a healthier India and a digitally empowered nation by making healthcare services more accessible and efficient,” said Nadda.
The initiatives seek to strengthen India’s digital public health infrastructure by improving access to health records, standardising medical data, enabling seamless healthcare services and expanding digital health adoption across both public and private healthcare facilities.
A Lightweight Cloud-Based Hospital Management Information System
Among the major launches was eSushrut@Clinic, a lightweight cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). Designed specifically for small outpatient clinics, primary health centres, health and wellness centres and sub-centres, the platform addresses the lack of affordable digital solutions for smaller healthcare providers.
The application automates patient registration, billing, clinical documentation, speech-to-text workflows, clinical decision support and reporting while remaining simple enough for clinics without dedicated IT infrastructure. More than 800 health facilities have already been onboarded. Under an agreement between the National Health Authority (NHA) and C-DAC, the software will be available free for the first three months and subsequently at a subsidised rate of Rs 299 per month for five users, making digital health management affordable for small clinics.
Nadda also launched the Drug Registry, a nationwide standardised digital database that will serve as the single source of verified information on medicines. Developed by NHA in collaboration with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the National Resource Centre for EHR Standards, the registry currently contains over 1.23 lakh branded drugs, more than 10,000 generic medicines and nearly 29,000 substances. It will integrate with hospital management systems, e-prescription platforms and ABDM-compliant applications to ensure uniform drug identification, reduce medication errors and improve interoperability across healthcare systems.
A Comprehensive Personal Health Record Platform
The Health Minister simultaneously unveiled Aarogya Setu 2.0, transforming the application originally developed during the Covid-19 pandemic into a comprehensive Personal Health Record platform. The revamped application will enable users to create and manage their ABHA account, securely store medical records, upload reports using artificial intelligence, monitor health parameters through wearable devices, receive medication reminders and access PM-JAY benefits, nearby healthcare facilities, blood availability, ambulance services and consent-based health data sharing. The platform also introduces family profile management, allowing multiple family members' health records to be managed through a single account.
Further strengthening citizen access to government healthcare services, the Health Minister launched Ayushman Sarathi, a WhatsApp-based chatbot that offers 24x7 access to Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) services. Through secure API integration, beneficiaries can check eligibility, apply for or download Ayushman cards, link Aadhaar, view treatment history and wallet balance, locate empaneled hospitals, register grievances and provide post-discharge feedback without visiting government offices or calling helplines.
“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable growth in the last 12 years. Initiatives like the National Health Authority and PM-JAY have brought a transformative change in healthcare access across the country,” said Nadda.
An Open, Interoperable Network Connecting Patients And Healthcare Providers
Nadda also launched the Unified Health Interface (UHI), an open interoperable network that allows patients and healthcare providers to connect irrespective of the digital platform they use. Similar to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) model in digital payments, UHI enables citizens to discover verified doctors, hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies across multiple applications through common standards. The platform uses ABDM building blocks — such as ABHA, the Healthcare Professionals Registry and the Health Facility Registry — to ensure verified participation and consent-based sharing of health information.
According to Nadda, the five initiatives collectively mark a significant step towards building an integrated, interoperable and citizen-centric digital healthcare ecosystem.
“By bringing together healthcare providers, technology platforms and citizens on a common digital framework, the initiatives are expected to improve healthcare delivery, enhance transparency, reduce administrative burdens and make quality healthcare services more accessible across the country,” Nadda said.
The Health Minister said government and private healthcare facilities must work together. “The progress we have achieved is due to the active participation of states and UTs. With your leadership and collective efforts, we can build a healthier India and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Nadda said.
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